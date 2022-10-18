How To Watch and Listen to Bengals vs. Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Week 7 of the 2022 season. Here is how Bengals fans can watch and listen to the game.
Kickoff: Sunday, October 23 at 1 p.m.
WATCH ON TV
The game will be broadcast nationally on FOX. In the Bengals home region, the game will be carried by:
- WXIX-TV (Ch. 19) in Cincinnati
- WGRT-TV (Ch. 45) in Dayton
- WDKY-TV (Ch. 56) in Lexington
Broadcasters:
- Play-by-Play: Brandon Gaudin
- Analyst: Robert Smith
- Sideline Reporter: Jennifer Hale
LISTEN LIVE
The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7). The broadcast will also be available on the Bengals-Falcons Game Center and on the Bengals app (in market).
- Play-by-Play: Dan Hoard
- Analyst: Dave Lapham