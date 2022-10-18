How To Watch and Listen to Bengals vs. Falcons

news

NEW ORLEANS _On the day Joe Burrow led Ja'Marr Chase back home so he could do a new Big Easy dance craze, he also brought the Bengals face-to-face with themselves after six games of trying to feel their way through the AFC title defense. "I think we know who we are now," said Burrow, his smile replacing the cigar after Sunday's come-from-behind Cajun magic over the Saints in the Caesars Superdome evened the Bengals at 3-3 in first place with the Ravens in the AFC North.