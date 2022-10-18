How To Watch and Listen to Bengals vs. Falcons

Oct 18, 2022 at 03:18 PM
Midge Mazur

Digital Coordinator

The Atlanta Falcons play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Week 7 of the 2022 season. Here is how Bengals fans can watch and listen to the game.

Kickoff: Sunday, October 23 at 1 p.m.

WATCH ON TV

The game will be broadcast nationally on FOX. In the Bengals home region, the game will be carried by:

  • WXIX-TV (Ch. 19) in Cincinnati
  • WGRT-TV (Ch. 45) in Dayton
  • WDKY-TV (Ch. 56) in Lexington

Broadcasters:

  • Play-by-Play: Brandon Gaudin
  • Analyst: Robert Smith
  • Sideline Reporter: Jennifer Hale

Click here for more ways to watch.

LISTEN LIVE

The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7). The broadcast will also be available on the Bengals-Falcons Game Center and on the Bengals app (in market).

  • Play-by-Play: Dan Hoard
  • Analyst: Dave Lapham

