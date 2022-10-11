How To Watch and Listen to Bengals at Saints

Oct 11, 2022 at 01:58 PM
Midge Mazur

Digital Coordinator

The Cincinnati Bengals play the New Orleans Saints in Week 6 of the 2022 season. Here is how Bengals fans can watch and listen to the game.

Kickoff: Sunday, October 16 at 1:00 p.m.

WATCH ON TV

The game will be broadcast nationally on CBS. In the Bengals home region, the game will be carried by:

  • WKRC-TV (Ch. 12) in Cincinnati
  • WHIO-TV (Ch. 7) in Dayton
  • WKYT-TV (Ch. 27) in Lexington

Broadcasters:

  • Play-by-Play: Greg Gumbe
  • Analyst: Adam Archuleta
  • Sideline Reporter: AJ Ross

LISTEN LIVE

The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7). The broadcast will also be available on the Bengals-Ravens Game Center and on the Bengals app.

  • Play-by-Play: Dan Hoard
  • Analyst: Dave Lapham

