How To Watch and Listen to Bengals at Saints

The Cincinnati Bengals play the New Orleans Saints in Week 6 of the 2022 season. Here is how Bengals fans can watch and listen to the game.
Kickoff: Sunday, October 16 at 1:00 p.m.
WATCH ON TV
The game will be broadcast nationally on CBS. In the Bengals home region, the game will be carried by:
- WKRC-TV (Ch. 12) in Cincinnati
- WHIO-TV (Ch. 7) in Dayton
- WKYT-TV (Ch. 27) in Lexington
Broadcasters:
- Play-by-Play: Greg Gumbe
- Analyst: Adam Archuleta
- Sideline Reporter: AJ Ross
LISTEN LIVE
The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7). The broadcast will also be available on the Bengals-Ravens Game Center and on the Bengals app.
- Play-by-Play: Dan Hoard
- Analyst: Dave Lapham