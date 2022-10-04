How To Watch and Listen to Bengals at Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals play the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5 of the 2022 season. Here is how Bengals fans can watch and listen to the game.
Kickoff: Sunday, October 9 at 8:20 p.m.
WATCH ON TV
The game will be broadcast nationally on NBC. In the Bengals home region, the game will be carried by:
- WLWT-TV (Ch. 5) in Cincinnati
- WDTN-TV (Ch. 7) in Dayton
- WLEX-TV (Ch. 2) in Lexington
Broadcasters:
- Play-by-Play: Mike Tirico
- Analyst: Cris Collinsworth
- Sideline Reporter: Melissa Stark
LISTEN LIVE
The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7). The broadcast will also be available on the Bengals-Ravens Game Center and on the Bengals app.
- Play-by-Play: Dan Hoard
- Analyst: Dave Lapham
The game also will air nationally on Westwood One Radio.
- Play-by-Play: Ryan Radtke
- Analyst: Mike Golic