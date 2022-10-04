How To Watch and Listen to Bengals at Ravens

Oct 04, 2022 at 02:53 PM
Midge Mazur

Digital Coordinator

The Cincinnati Bengals play the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5 of the 2022 season. Here is how Bengals fans can watch and listen to the game.

2021 BAL_94 HUBBARD (12)-lowres

Kickoff: Sunday, October 9 at 8:20 p.m.

WATCH ON TV

The game will be broadcast nationally on NBC. In the Bengals home region, the game will be carried by:

  • WLWT-TV (Ch. 5) in Cincinnati
  • WDTN-TV (Ch. 7) in Dayton
  • WLEX-TV (Ch. 2) in Lexington

Broadcasters:

  • Play-by-Play: Mike Tirico
  • Analyst: Cris Collinsworth
  • Sideline Reporter: Melissa Stark

Click here for more ways to watch.

LISTEN LIVE

The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7). The broadcast will also be available on the Bengals-Ravens Game Center and on the Bengals app.

  • Play-by-Play: Dan Hoard
  • Analyst: Dave Lapham

The game also will air nationally on Westwood One Radio.

  • Play-by-Play: Ryan Radtke
  • Analyst: Mike Golic

Related Content

news

Bengals Roster Moves: Kareem, Taylor-Britt Designated to Return

news

Bengals K Evan McPherson Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

news

Taylor-Made Takes: Identifying Identity After First Month

Heading into Sunday night's game in Baltimore (8:20 p.m.-Cincinnati's Channel 5), head coach Zac Taylor chats with Bengals.com senior writer Geoff Hobson.

news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow Launches Nonprofit Foundation

Charitable Efforts to Address Food Insecurity and Childhood Mental Health

Advertising