How To Watch and Listen to Bengals at Jets

The Cincinnati Bengals play the New York Jets in Week 3 of the 2022 season. Here is how Bengals fans can watch and listen to the game.
Kickoff: Sunday, Sept. 25 at 1 p.m.
WATCH ON TV
The game will be broadcasted on CBS-TV. In the Bengals home region, the game will be carried by:
- WKRC-TV (Ch. 12) in Cincinnati
- WHIO-TV (Ch. 7) in Dayton
- WKYT-TV (Ch. 27) in Lexington
Broadcasters
- Play-by-Play: Ian Eagle
- Analyst: Charles Davis
- Sideline Reporter: Evan Washburn
Click here for more ways to watch.
LISTEN LIVE
The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7). The radio broadcast will be available from the pre-game show to end of game on the Bengals-Jets Game Center in Bengals.com
- Play-by-Play: Dan Hoard
- Analyst: Dave Lapham