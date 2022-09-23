How To Watch and Listen to Bengals at Jets

Sep 23, 2022 at 10:22 AM
Midge Mazur

Digital Coordinator

The Cincinnati Bengals play the New York Jets in Week 3 of the 2022 season. Here is how Bengals fans can watch and listen to the game.

Kickoff: Sunday, Sept. 25 at 1 p.m.

WATCH ON TV

The game will be broadcasted on CBS-TV. In the Bengals home region, the game will be carried by:

  • WKRC-TV (Ch. 12) in Cincinnati
  • WHIO-TV (Ch. 7) in Dayton
  • WKYT-TV (Ch. 27) in Lexington

Broadcasters

  • Play-by-Play: Ian Eagle
  • Analyst: Charles Davis
  • Sideline Reporter: Evan Washburn

Click here for more ways to watch.

LISTEN LIVE

The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7). The radio broadcast will be available from the pre-game show to end of game on the Bengals-Jets Game Center in Bengals.com

  • Play-by-Play: Dan Hoard
  • Analyst: Dave Lapham

