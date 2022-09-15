How To Watch and Listen to Bengals at Cowboys

news

As the Bengals prepare for Sunday's game in Dallas (4:25 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12), Joe Burrow isn't dwelling on his career-high four interceptions. That happened in the season's first 25 minutes in a game that went 45 minutes more. Minkah Fitzpatrick's pick-six came on the second play of a game Burrow took 98 more snaps. "He played fantastic in the second half," says Brian Callahan.