How To Watch and Listen to Bengals at Cowboys

Sep 15, 2022 at 09:56 AM
Midge Mazur

Digital Coordinator

The Cincinnati Bengals play the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2 of the 2022 season. Here is how Bengals fans can watch and listen to the game.

Kickoff: Sunday, Sept. 18 at 4:25 p.m. EST

WATCH ON TV

The game will be broadcasted on CBS-TV. In the Bengals home region, the game will be carried by:

  • WKRC-TV (Ch. 12) in Cincinnati
  • WHIO-TV (Ch. 7) in Dayton
  • WKYT-TV (Ch. 27) in Lexington

Broadcasters

  • Play-by-Play: Jim Nantz
  • Analyst: Tony Romo
  • Sideline Reporter: Tracy Wolfson

LISTEN LIVE

The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7). WLW-AM (700) will join in broadcasting the Bengals game once its broadcast of the Cincinnati Reds game concludes (the Reds game begins at 2:15 p.m. Eastern)

  • Play-by-Play: Dan Hoard
  • Analyst: Dave Lapham

