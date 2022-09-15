How To Watch and Listen to Bengals at Cowboys

The Cincinnati Bengals play the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2 of the 2022 season. Here is how Bengals fans can watch and listen to the game.
Kickoff: Sunday, Sept. 18 at 4:25 p.m. EST
WATCH ON TV
The game will be broadcasted on CBS-TV. In the Bengals home region, the game will be carried by:
- WKRC-TV (Ch. 12) in Cincinnati
- WHIO-TV (Ch. 7) in Dayton
- WKYT-TV (Ch. 27) in Lexington
Broadcasters
- Play-by-Play: Jim Nantz
- Analyst: Tony Romo
- Sideline Reporter: Tracy Wolfson
Click here for more ways to watch.
LISTEN LIVE
The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7). WLW-AM (700) will join in broadcasting the Bengals game once its broadcast of the Cincinnati Reds game concludes (the Reds game begins at 2:15 p.m. Eastern)
- Play-by-Play: Dan Hoard
- Analyst: Dave Lapham