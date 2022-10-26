How To Watch and Listen to Bengals at Browns

The Bengals play the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Monday Night Football in Week 8 of the 2022 season. Here is how Bengals fans can watch and listen to the game.
Kickoff: 8:15 p.m.
WATCH ON TV
The game will air nationally on ESPN. In the Cincinnati market, the ESPN broadcast also will be simulcast on WCPO (Channel 9).
ESPN-TV Broadcasters:
- Play-by-Play: Joe Buck
- Analyst: Troy Aikman
- Sideline Reporter: Lisa Salters
LISTEN LIVE
The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7). The broadcast will also be available on the Bengals-Browns Game Center and on the Bengals app (in market).
- Play-by-Play: Dan Hoard
- Analyst: Dave Lapham