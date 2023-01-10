How To Be A Part of the Bengals Light Show 

Jan 10, 2023 at 09:34 AM

Before heading out to the Ravens at Bengals game, make sure to download the Bengals app to be a part of gamedey!

Prior to player introductions and before the halftime show with Bootsy Collins, instructions will be displayed on the Paycor Stadium big screens. Watch the video below for full instructions – hold up your phone when prompted and you'll be a part of the show!

All fans must update the Bengals app in order to access game tickets and participate in the light show. When prompted on your phone, make sure to allow microphone and camera access as the light show will utilize these features.

To participate, you will need one of these versions of the Bengals app: Android 3.4.9 or iOS 5.1.6

DOWNLOAD THE APP HERE

