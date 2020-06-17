Hometown Hero Mike Daniels Looks To Take The Next Step With Aid Of Bill Walsh Fellowship

Jackson, fired after that one year in Oakland and then later a casualty of historic chaos during two-plus years in Cleveland, still seeks a job in the league. But at 55, with 20 years on Daniels, he has hope, even in the wake of an awkward spring meeting the NFL tried to come to grips with the numbers.

"I think the NFL is trying to do more. The issue is staring them in the face a little more than it has been before and hopefully they rectify it," Jackson says. "Until everybody truly understands the problem, they can't fix it."

The problem, as Jackson sees it, is, it can't be business as normal. Somehow, he says, 100 years of NFL norms have to be challenged when it comes to diversity. He thinks Daniels has the kind of resilient constitution to take it on.

"The first thing is you hope you do a good enough job to prove yourself," Daniels says. "You continue to build the contacts, connect through people in the college game, the pro game, there are your friendships, you experience different roles and you move that way."

Daniels has seen the headlines. Not only Colin Kaepernick and George Floyd, but also Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy failing to get a head coaching job despite Kansas City winning it all. And he still covets a shot at the pros.

It's going to take a great situation to get him out of Princeton ("The dream job. My alma mater. Great kids. Big school. Great community."), but there is no question he dreams of an NFL shot.

"Any coach wants to compete on the highest level," says Daniels, who knows why the numbers are the numbers. "People sometimes are afraid of change. They go with what's comfortable and who is close to them."

The thing is, during his second week of virtual meetings working with running backs coach Jemal Singleton, Daniels feels comfortable around the Bengals. For one thing, it's the team he grew up watching and for another he knows Jackson stood on the table for him.

Plus, because of how the pandemic wiped out the field portion of spring practice, the team has been open to looking at ways they could possibly use Daniels during training camp and allowing him a chance to work with the quarterbacks. The problem is, no one knows how practice is going to look or when it's even going to start. The thing going for Daniels is he's already coaching just down the road.

With No. 1 pick Joe Burrow in the quarterbacks room this spring, those virtual meetings have been on another trajectory. But Daniels feels like he's loaded down his resume in the seven days he's spent with Singleton and the backs.

"If you ask me the two biggest takeaways, it is the detail. Details, details, details, plus the emphasis on situational football," Daniels says. "Coach Singleton is very detailed in his operation. Very impressed. I've picked up a great deal of knowledge in just the last seven days or so."

Jackson thinks it all helps. The pipeline is still waiting to be filled. He knows the numbers say that. But if there are guys like Daniels waiting …

"That's what normal has been in pro football and normal doesn't make it right," Jackson says. "I don't think it's right at all. For whatever reason we have stayed the normal course. I think it's time for things to change. I think starting with this group of the Mike Danielses going forward, guys will hopefully start tackling the opportunity."

Daniels is in his stance.