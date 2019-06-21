Hobson's Choice: The Hall and The Haul

Hello Geoff, Hope your summer is going well and the gnats are not as bad in Cincinnati as they are here in Iowa!! I just want to say Thank You to you and your staff for the articles and videos from Bengal Land. My wife and I enjoy our time on both sides of the river when we make the trip to see a ball game. Looking forward to seeing the new music venue when it is completed. Should be nice for the riverfront.

With a new head coach, other new coaches, new plays, and faster pace, I would think more playing time would be needed in game conditions for plays to sink in. I know injuries are definitely a concern with preseason games but trying to get everyone on the same page is going to take more time on the field. What are your thoughts about the preseason games in regards to how much playing time the projected starters -based on previous years and practice- should play? With the new coaches and plays and from the talk or the vibe you have been hearing or getting who are the players that you or others want to see perform in practice and in the preseason games?

One final thing. There are 31 other football teams and they all have former players that people believe should be considered for the Hall of Fame. I will say here that an organization that has been in the league since 1968 and has had some very good players over the years should have more than one in the Hall. Mike Reid certainly would have been if not for a change in professional choice. The two Kens, Anderson and Riley should definitely be in there. There are others from the 70's and 80's that should warrant some consideration too. Hopefully some just recent retirees will get some consideration because they should. What can a fella do to help? Thanks and have a good summer! William(Bill) Schwenker, Maquoketa, IA

BILL: Thank you for checking in from the Field of Dreams with such kind sentiments and I think you have the right take on what's going on around our Field of Dreams. The Banks get nicer and nicer.

I hate the preseason. None of it means a damn thing and one injury can blow it all to hell. I'm not trying to be funny because you ask a very good question, but I almost wish everybody would come back from summer vacation Sept. 5 and just meet in the parking lot of CenturyLink Field in Seattle the day before the opener and go over a few plays and that's it.

Obviously, I'm joking but I just hate those games. You're right, though. You need the snaps to get the timing down for a new offense and defense. But I don't think you'll see the regulars on the field for an inordinate amount of time. They take so many snaps in the spring and training camp, I just don't think an extra quarter here or there in the preseason is going to matter. It's a good question, though, and I may be wrong, but I think the key, as much as anything nowadays, is just getting your team to the gate. And, by the way, Marvin Lewis did an excellent job of that and it's not as easy as it looks.