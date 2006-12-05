Hobson's Choice: Take KC...for now

Q: Root against Baltimore or KC next week?

With the AFC playoff picture getting cloudier, 7-5 teams lining up like planes at O'Hare Airport, and the North title more within reach, how should Bengals fans cheer for our AFC rivals from here on out?

Assuming the Bengals defeat Oakland next week, should fans value a KC win over Baltimore more than the wider gap over KC, the fifth-best 7-5 team?

With the win, KC would still lag Cincy in conference record and still has a challenging matchup at San Diego. However, for the Baltimore loss to mean anything in terms of a Cincy AFC North title, one of these two "more likely" scenarios must take place to break all tie-breakers:

Bengals win out AND Ravens lose one more game after KC to a division opponent against Cleveland or at Pittsburgh./

OR 2. Bengals take 3 of 4, losing at Indy AND Ravens lose two more games after KC, one to a division opponent.

Note that if Cincy loses to anyone except Indy in the second scenario, Ravens win the tiebreaker based on head-to-head matchups.

There is one other qualifying scenario - that Baltimore loses out - but I'm assuming it's too unlikely to think about.

So, should we cheer for KC in the chance that two of the above scenarios play out, or cheer for Baltimore to leave us with one less wildcard contender to think about?

**--John, Nashville, Tenn.

JOHN:** All of Bengaldom has been wrestling with this like a presidential candidate deciding when to announce. After much torture I say to heck with it. It's early enough to keep jousting for windmills and the division. Here's to two Dante Hall returns and a Chiefs victory.

That said, Rocky Balboa has a better shot at winning the Oscar than the Bengals do at winning the division, but we're always looking to be surprised, right?

The pragmatist would say let's get Kansas City that sixth loss as soon as possible and start nailing down probables instead of windmills.

The realist would say: Let's keep it real. The Bengals finishing 4-0 with back-to-back wins in Indy and Denver is nothing you can count on. They have the ability to do it, but certainly splitting those two and holding serve at home is the more probable and would be enough to qualify as a Wild Card.

But I think Pittsburgh has a real shot at beating Baltimore at its place Christmas Eve. Lump that with a Kansas City win and the Bengals' best two-game trip since Santa dropped off Carson Palmer and there it is.

So with a month left, there is plenty of time to dream about a holiday North title. And you figure if the Chiefs don't get that sixth loss this Sunday, it's coming in San Diego Dec. 17 or at home against Jacksonville New Year's Eve, right?

(A 10-6 tie with the Bengals knocks out the Chiefs because Cincinnati beat them head-to-head Opening Day. If the Bengals and Ravens tie for best AFC North record and have the same 5-1 division record, it then comes to common foes and the Ravens lead by a game at 7-2 and 6-3, respectively, with three games left for each.)

But pretty soon it's going to be to heck with the dreams and just get into the playoffs. If the Steelers can run the table as the Wild Card, so can the Bengals.

For this week, though, here's to Larry Johnson and a 100-yard day.

Q: After listening to Chad Monday night and reading the team comments for the beginning of this week, would you not agree that this team is showing more focus and more maturity than any recent Bengals team in memory?

**--J.B., Bidwell, OH

J.B.:** For a team that just a month ago became unglued in Baltimore and then unhinged against San Diego, the ensuing winning streak is proof this team has ice in its veins compared to the IVs of last season.

The Bengals had a miserable time responding to adversity last year. In '05, the Bengals couldn't overcome center Rich Braham's loss in Jacksonville, Pittsburgh's early scores at home, and Chad Johnson's halftime meltdown in the Wild Card loss to the Steelers.