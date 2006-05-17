Hobson's Choice: Pollack's injury minor

Q: Are the rumors true about David Pollack breaking his leg in the offseason playing basketball?

**--Zak, Fairborn, Ohio

ZAK:** No. From what can be put together, there are no broken bones and head coach Marvin Lewis calls the injury "minor."

After Wednesday's voluntary practice, Lewis told public relations director Jack Brennan that Pollack, the starting left outside linebacker, has a foot injury minor enough that if the Bengals had a game right now, he could play. Lewis also said the club expects him to be back well in advance of training camp, which means he can possibly get back to work in some of the voluntary camps, and the June 15-17 mandatory minicamp.

Pollack, last year's first-round pick, came on late in the season after his holdout and a sprained knee wiped out a combined six weeks of practice and he became the first Bengals rookie to ring up a post-season sack.