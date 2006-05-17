Hobson's Choice: Pollack's injury minor

May 17, 2006 at 08:17 AM

Q: Are the rumors true about David Pollack breaking his leg in the offseason playing basketball?
**--Zak, Fairborn, Ohio

ZAK:** No. From what can be put together, there are no broken bones and head coach Marvin Lewis calls the injury "minor."

After Wednesday's voluntary practice, Lewis told public relations director Jack Brennan that Pollack, the starting left outside linebacker, has a foot injury minor enough that if the Bengals had a game right now, he could play. Lewis also said the club expects him to be back well in advance of training camp, which means he can possibly get back to work in some of the voluntary camps, and the June 15-17 mandatory minicamp.

Pollack, last year's first-round pick, came on late in the season after his holdout and a sprained knee wiped out a combined six weeks of practice and he became the first Bengals rookie to ring up a post-season sack.

The club won't say how he hurt the foot, but fair to say he won't be playing basketball or football for a few more weeks. A boot on his left foot surfaced in early April and he had it on when he showed up at Monday's rookie camp, when he wouldn't discuss it.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bengals Roster Move: George Elevated for Week 16

news

Cincy Personality Ted Karras Returns To New England At Center Of Bengals' Playoff Berth

Like many Ohio settlers before him, Ted Karras struck out from Massachusetts back in the spring. The new Bengals center with the Patriot Way and Kennedy charisma returns for a Christmas Eve game against his old New England team (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) as a Cincinnati staple.

news

Bengals Quietly Secure Second Straight Playoff Berth With Eye On a Bigger Prize

PROVIDENCE, R.I. _ A couple of hours after huddling with his offensive line around a ballroom table for a late snack and catching the early part of Thursday night's Jacksonville-Jets game as wind and rain pounded their hotel headquarters, Joe Burrow quietly became the third quarterback to lead the Bengals to back-to-back postseason appearances.

news

Quick Hits: Joseph Ossai Taking Pro Bowl Notes; Why Hendrickson Is Playing As Bengals Seek Seventh Straight

Joseph Ossai, the second-year edge player, is having a unique break-out season after his rookie year got wiped out by injury, and he's been taking notes from a two-time Pro Bowler as Trey Hendrickson plans to return to the lineup for Saturday's game (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) in New England.

Advertising