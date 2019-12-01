Hobson's Choice: Bengaldom Feels Draft

Happy Thanksgiving, Appreciate your work! Will the bengals alter their approach in the offseason?Bengals basically need to be perfect drafting. That isn't realistic.Will they be more active in FA to fill holes created by bad drafts? Maan Aboulhosn, Titusville, FL

MAAN: Thank you, thanks for reading and appreciating and hope all is well with you and yours. You've asked one of the biggest questions facing this team heading into January. Since they've had a play-off core, they've done some free agency, but not much. Should they do more?

Here is how they have viewed free agency. They see batting averages in free agency typically lower across the board than they are in the draft. They ask, which batting average do you want? They'll point at the two big linebacker free agents this past offseason, C.J. Mosley with the Jets ($85 million) and Kwon Alexander with the Niners ($52 million). Both are out for the year. Hurt. On Sunday, Mosley got as many snaps as A.J. Green.

The model for many teams going with a rookie quarterback with a first contract is to delve into free agency because you have money freed up for veterans to put around him. In the past, the Bengals have invested in their own veterans because they have a higher success rate, but if you are re-tooling, then perhaps the question gets revisited. The Bengals thought wide receiver was going to be a strength with Green, John Ross and Tyler Boyd. But injuries derailed the first two.

So, yes, the Bengals are faced with a decision and we'll see what they do.

Happy Thanksgiving Geoff! So glad we're going back to AD! I would like to stick with Andy for another year. Hopefully draft Chase Young and trade back into the first and grab an OL upgrade, and hopefully bring in some quality LB's. Thx, Dan Hurst, Franklin, OH

DAN: Thanks for the holiday wishes and the same to you. I'll tell you, that's not a bad thought. You know me. I'm not one to throw away veteran quarterbacks with winning records. See you in ten years. And I love Young. They haven't drafted a pass rusher No. 1 since 2001.

But my sense is that the Bengals want to go big and fast. They want to turn the thing around now. They've got a head coach they hired to get them back into the swim schematically. That sounds like a quarterback to me if they have the faith in Taylor to get it out of him and it sounds like they do.

Now, I also think we have to put on the brakes. Let them go through the scouting and vetting process. Let them take a look at Young. Maybe there's a worthy QB there. Maybe they think not. Who knows? Maybe the quickest way to build that team is to deal the first pick and not make it. Get Young AND the O-Lineman together, right?