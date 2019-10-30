Green, Dalton Always Connected Even As Bengals Move To Finley

There was a bit of business Dalton made clear that he didn't like. If the move had been percolating before Tuesday, he wishes they would have made him available for a longer period before Tuesday's 4 p.m. trading deadline. If you're betting that Dalton's demotion was leaked to the media by his agent before Taylor's announcement in order to get his name out there, you'd probably get good odds.

"I think that's an unfortunate thing. It happened three hours before the trade deadline," Dalton said. "I wish if he was thinking about it at least let me try to see if I could end up somewhere else or at least see if there's interest in possibly getting traded. At that point the way it was handled there wasn't enough time to even have that happen … I haven't had a chance to talk with (the front office), but I know my agent was trying to figure out what we could do in those last remaining couple of hours before the trade deadline."

The Bengals vowed not to trade their good players and they count Dalton one of those. But Dalton says he's going to put next year on the shelf (it's his contract year) and focus on helping the Bengals through this stretch. He wants to go to a team where he can play and if that means Cincinnati, fine. If not, he'll seek a trade. Right now he says he's thinking only about helping Finley and how he can help the team.

"Ryan was one of the first people I reached out to just to let to him know this has nothing to do with Ryan. Ryan and I have been close ever since he's been here," Dalton said. "We've built up a really good friendship. I don't want Ryan to think I have any ill will toward him. He didn't do anything wrong. All he did be here and show up and do things the right way and they want to give him an opportunity. I'm going to help him out. I've seen a lot of football. We have a lot of division games coming up. I understand how all of these defenses have played us and just their scheme and things so I'll help him from that standpoint."

When Boyd was explaining to a reporter about Green's first catch in practice, he was saying how it was an in route with Boyd going in motion, but Dalton corrected him on the formation for Green's first catch from a No. 1 quarterback other than Dalton.