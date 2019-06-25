Glenn Steps Back Out

Bengals offensive line coach Jim Turner, a key component in head coach Zac Taylor's new playbook, has seen plenty of tough times in his three decades of coaching. The loss of rookie left tackle Jonah Williams for what looks to be the rest of the season certainly qualifies, but he knows the blow is cushioned because not many of his colleagues can turn to an eight-year veteran with 90 NFL starts to fill a void a month from training camp.

That's what Turner has in Cordy Glenn, the man that moved inside to left guard for the first time in his NFL career when Williams lined up with the starters last month, three weeks after the Bengals made Williams their first-round pick at No. 11.

"We knew we wanted to have Cordy next to Jonah, whether it was tackle or guard," Turner said Tuesday. "Cordy has been a real pro through this whole thing and we have no doubt he'll continue to be as we move ahead. We were looking for Jonah to learn from Cordy playing next to him and he still will, but it's going to be more now as a teacher."

Turner loves Glenn's size (6-6, 345 pounds) and Glenn, clearly more comfortable at tackle since he's done it for so long, said early on he believes that the new playbook is going to make playing up front easier. But with Glenn going back to left tackle, all eyes are now on left guard. At the moment, it's a traffic jam. Injuries to long-time starter Clint Boling and Alex Redmond, who started at right guard a year ago, have given them an iffy training camp status.

After Williams tore his labrum, the Bengals installed Christian Westerman and his two NFL starts at left guard and the newly-signed John Jerry promptly filled in behind him when he signed hours before the start of the mandatory minicamp. Other options are veteran back-up Trey Hopkins, who has two of his 21 NFL starts at left guard, and fourth-round pick Michael Jordan, the youngest Bengal at age 21.