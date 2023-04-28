Former Bengal Giovani Bernard Sends Another Thank You Note As He Ends Classy 10-Year Career

Ten years to virtually the moment former running back Giovani Bernard entered the NFL as a second-round draft picks, he went out as classy as he came in when one of the most productive Bengals ever announced his retirement before Friday's second round.

Then he went to the beach with wife Chloe and 16-month-old son Julian, enjoying the fruits of staying home in his native South Florida instead of getting ready for another round of OTAs.

"To be able to get out of it healthy, to get out of it with my mind sharp, my body feels good and I chugged it out to (year) ten," Bernard said. "I'm excited to get to the next phase."

The next phase is pretty much an expansion of the old as he looks to build on his real estate holdings.

"One hundred percent," said Bernard, when he was asked if he was shooting for any symmetry with the draft day of retirement. "People talk about it as a life-changing experience. But for me it was a moment of gratitude.

"One, I had no idea what to expect. To go as high as I did, I'm not going to say it was a shock, but it was like, 'Wow, they think really highly of me.' It's more about gratitude than the whole change of life thing. I'm sure grateful to those people that gave me those opportunities and I met a lot of really, really damn good people."

When Bernard got back from visiting the Bengals a few weeks before the draft, he sent club president Mike Brown, head coach Marvin Lewis and running back coach Hue Jackson than you notes. The son of Haitian immigrants whose mother died when he was seven, Bernard wasn't your typical prospect. He had overcome poverty and virtual homelessness to star at St. Thomas Aquinas High School near his hometown of Boca Raton, Fla., before winning the Brian Piccolo Award as the ACC's most courageous player when he rebounded from a torn ACL while playing at North Carolina.