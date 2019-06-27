Gio Making Himself at Home

"I've always been the type of guy when my opportunity arises is to go out and play, play hard, play for your team," Bernard said. "I think that's the biggest thing. We have to play for each other. It's not about the stats, it's not about how many plays I get. I just want to go out there when my number is called and make the play."

The numbers though do matter though when it comes to Bernard and a correlation to the team's success.

In the three years where Cincinnati made the playoffs (2013-15), Bernard's season averages came out to 164 carries for 702 yards rushing and on the receiving side 49 receptions for 445 yards.