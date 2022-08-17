Setting the Scene: Cincinnati Bengals at New York Giants

Bengals-Giants connections: Four current Bengals spent time with the Giants during their careers — CB Eli Apple (2016-18), DT B.J. Hill ('18- 20), DE Raymond Johnson III ('21) and S Michael J. Thomas ('18-19) ... Giants LB Darrian Beavers is from Cincinnati, was teammates with Bengals G Desmond Noel at Colerain High School, and played at the University of Cincinnati from 2019-21 ... Giants LB Austin Calitro signed with the Bengals in Nov. 2021 and played in five games for Cincinnati during the regular season ... Calitro and Bengals CB Tre Flowers also played together for the Seattle Seahawks in 2018 ... Giants DE Jalyn Holmes played at Ohio State from 2014-17, where he was teammates with Bengals CB Eli Apple ('14-15), S Vonn Bell ('14-15), QB Joe Burrow ('15-17), P Drue Chrisman ('16-17), LB Keandre Jones ('16-17), DE Sam Hubbard ('14-17) and OT Isaiah Prince ('15-17) ... Giants DB Andrew Adams played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers alongside Bengals G Alex Cappa (2018- 19) and DE Noah Spence ('18) ... Giants TE Jordan Akins was teammates with Bengals DT D.J. Reader on the Houston Texans from 2018-19 ... Giants RB (2017-19) Matt Breida and WR Richie James ('18-19) were teammates with Bengals WR Trent Taylor on the San Francisco 49ers ... Breida also played alongside Bengals C Ted Karras with the Miami Dolphins in 2020 ... Giants OL Jamil Douglas was teammates with Bengals S Michael J. Thomas on the Dolphins from 2015-16 ... Giants OL Max Garcia was teammates with Bengals C Lamont Gaillard on the Arizona Cardinals in 2020 ... Giants QB Tyrod Taylor and Bengals assistant special teams coach Colt Anderson were teammates on the Buffalo Bills from 2016-17 ... Giants DB Cor'Dale Flott played at LSU in 2019 alongside Bengals QB Joe Burrow, WR Ja'Marr Chase, TE Thaddeus Moss and DT Tyler Shelvin ... Giants T Andrew Thomas played at the University of Georgia alongside Bengals C Lamont Gaillard (2017-18) and C Trey Hill ('18-19) ... Bengals OT Jonah Williams played at Alabama alongside Giants WR Robert Foster (2016-17) and S Xavier McKinney ('17-18). Giants head coach Brian Daboll also served as the Crimson Tide's offensive coordinator in '17 ... Giants WR Kadarius Toney was teammates with Bengals DT Zach Carter and K Evan McPherson at the University of Florida from 2018-20 ... Bengals DE Joseph Ossai and Giants WR Collin Johnson were teammates at the University of Texas from 2018-19 ... Bengals DE Khalid Kareem and Giants S Julian Love were teammates at Notre Dame from 2016-18 ... Bengals HB Trayveon Williams and Giants TE Ricky Seals-Jones were teammates at Texas A&M in 2016 ... Bengals TE Hayden Hurst played for the Baltimore Ravens from 2018-19, when Giants tight ends coach Andy Bischoff served as an offensive assistant/tight ends coach ... Giants TE Jordan Akins played at Central Florida when Bengals wide receivers coach Troy Walters was the offensive coordinator (2016-17) ... Bengals linebackers coach James Bettcher spent two seasons as the Giants' defensive coordinator (2018-19) ... Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo was the Giants' defensive backs coach in 2018 ... Giants OL Jamil Douglas spent the 2015 season with the Miami Dolphins, when Bengals assistant linebackers coach Jordan Kovacs played for the team and head coach Zac Taylor, defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, senior defensive assistant Mark Duffner and offensive assistant Ben Martin were on the coaching staff ... Giants OL Max Garcia spent the 2015 season with the Denver Broncos, when Bengals tight ends coach James Casey played for the team and offensive coordinator Brian Callahan was offensive assistant/quarterbacks coach ... Callahan also coached quarterbacks for the Detroit Lions in 2017, when Giants WR Kenny Golladay played for the team ... Giants DL Dexter Lawrence played at Clemson in 2016, when Bengals defensive line coach Marion Hobby was the co-defensive coordinator/defensive ends coach ... Bengals CB Allan George played at Vanderbilt in 2021, when Giants inside linebackers coach John Egorugwu served as linebackers coach ... Giants defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale is originally from the Dayton, Ohio area and served on the University of Cincinnati coaching staff from 1996-98 ... Giants offensive line coach Bobby Jones played at Miami (Ohio) and later served on the coaching staff from '99-04 ... Giants running backs coach DeAndre Smith was assistant head coach/running backs at Miami (Ohio) from 2005-07.