From One No. 9 To Another: 'He's Playing At A Much Higher Level Than I Can Remember A Rookie Playing'

"He's so much more athletic and faster than you'd expect. When he takes off and runs, people are shocked," Palmer says. "They take bad angles and miss him. He's such a natural ball carrier."

He loves the touch, too: "You saw it Sunday. How many times did he just get it over the linebacker over the middle and in front of the safeties? You don't see him do things like put too much air on it and get the receiver blown up. … He's definitely displayed he can throw people open."

There is that one stat, though. Burrow is just 1-for-22 on balls of at least 20 yards. Palmer says wait until he has a full spring and preseason with his receivers.

"That's not a negative thing. It's easier to throw the digs and comebacks and curls and slants and crossing routes and all that. The deep ball will come," Palmer says. "That's something every young quarterback goes through regardless of where he's drafted or how much speed they have on the outside or what kind of deep threat they have. It just takes time. It just takes repetition."

Palmer says he's never seen a prettier deep ball than the one Burrow uncorked last year at LSU. "But he wasn't getting hit as he threw it. He could step through it."

And then there was the pandemic that wiped out any throwing with his Bengals receivers until late July. When Johnson and Palmer would meet in July in Los Angeles before they went to camp back in the day, Palmer remembers them running 20 go routes a day. That's something that couldn't be done in camp with the season coming up and the threat of tired legs and soft tissue injuries. But they also could throw in March, April, May and June.

"Those will come. He'll find a rhythm with those guys," Palmer said. "The hitch, the pause. When to arc it. When to flatten it … That's another thing. He's done this all without an offseason."