For Openers, Joe Burrow Vows, "I'm Going To Play My Game'

One of the many reasons Pro Bowl left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. brought his Super Bowl ring from Kansas City to Cincinnati over the offseason is because of the way Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow operates in the pocket.

And even though he's had just three team practices with him, Brown is unconcerned about their timing and is convinced Burrow is going to show up like many of his nicknames in time for Sunday's opener (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) in Cleveland.

"He looks ready. His body looks great. I think he's more than ready," Brown said after Wednesday's practice. "At the end of the day, it's all about muscle memory. That's the majority of football. He's a great quarterback who does a great job presnap, getting the ball out during the snap, and figuring out who he wants to get the ball to right away. It's not a concern."

That's how his locker room seems to be reacting.

"Hell yeah, he's ready," said wide receiver Tyler Boyd, the longest-tenured Bengal on offense as he gets ready for his eighth opener.

There's no question Burrow looks and sounds like, well, the Burrow of legend ("If he comes, they will build it") and song ("run, pass or boot"). There are those who work closely with Seamless Joe who believe it's the best he's looked physically on the eve of an opener in the last two years. Burrow himself is saying he's spinning it like never before.

He also agrees with what everybody has been saying since he went down with a strained calf July 27, which, by the way, seems like two years ago. There's no comparison how he feels now to last Sept. 6, when he was six weeks removed from his appendix removed.

"I was able to maintain lifting through the whole process, so I'm in great shape," Burrow said. " As good a shape as I've been in heading into Week 1. Much different than last year when I was just trying to get back to full strength and full health. I feel much better going into Week 1 this year."

A mid-week Burrow news conference is usually a version of Good Vibrations, and this one, his first since July 26, was no different. He cleared up any Opening Day angst with another full-throated endorsement of ownership and head coach Zac Taylor on the subject of his contract extension while delivering a love letter to the Republic of Who-Dey.