Five Things To Watch: Bengals vs. Vikings

2. Browning Takes On Former Team

Quarterback Jake Browning downplayed the significance of facing the Vikings this week, a team he spent his first two NFL seasons (2018-19) with on their practice squad. He did, however, recognize the importance of the Minnesota chapter of his journey toward being a starting QB in the thick of a playoff race.

"I enjoyed my time there a lot," said Browning in his midweek news conference. "It was two years there where they were kind of the only team that wanted me. I think if anything, there's some appreciation for my time there, and it set me up to come into this building and do what I've been able to do over the last couple years."

Browning is coming off leading the Bengals to back-to-back wins, while posting the highest completion percentage (79.3) by any quarterback in his first three career starts since 1950. His 119.2 passer rating over the past two weeks is the second highest in the league behind San Francisco's Brock Purdy (142.1), and for Cincinnati to make it three in a row, Browning will need to deliver another strong performance against his former team.

3. Defense Seeks Second-Half Takeaways

Cincinnati has collected 21 takeaways this season, the seventh most in the NFL, and owns a plus-10 turnover differential that is tied for second leaguewide. But just has notable has been when those game-changing plays have been made. Ten of Cincinnati's 13 interceptions have come in the second half, the second-most picks after halftime by any team, and six have occurred in the fourth quarter.

Last week against Indianapolis, the Bengals forced two turnovers in the fourth quarter to pull away for their second straight win. Rookie corner DJ Ivey came through on special teams with a fumble recovery on a muffed punt, then four minutes later B.J. Hill leapt for his first career regular-season interception.