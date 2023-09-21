First Takes: Bengals Taking It Day-By-Day With Burrow; 'Giving Him Some Time Best'  

According to Elias, Browning would be the seventh quarterback to make his NFL debut on a Monday night. Ian Book last did it for the Saints on Dec. 21, 2021.

"When you don't have your starting quarterback that's a challenge," Taylor said. "When you've invested time and effort into Jake and Jake's matched that. The guys on our 53-man roster are here for a reason. We believe in them. We know we're going call upon everybody at some point and the quarterback position is no different."

"You need to have great conversation with all quarterbacks. Anytime a quarterback is playing you've got to make sure you connect with them and they understand the intent of the plan and why we're doing things and what they feel comfortable with. Every backup quarterback you've had, whether it's the full plan or scaled-down game plan, you want to make sure they're comfortable. Those conversations always take place. We always ask Jake the night before games on these situations: 'what plays would you want?' We're always connected that way and it's on the call sheet. This week is no different."

_Offensive coordinator Brian Callahan says Burrow's 4.22 yards per attempt, second fewest in the league, is tied to the defenses taking away the long ball rather than anything to do with the calf.

"I think it's more defenses than anything else. Baltimore has always traditionally taken away a lot of those things," Callahan said. "It's just their scheme. Obviously, the first week we had some football gripping issues and we threw a couple. It didn't look great, but we threw a couple. I think it's more scheme than anything else, just the types of teams at play that we play against. Cleveland's got good corners and in a sloppy game, it was easier for them than it could have been in a normal weather game. And Baltimore is always going to be traditionally difficult to throw the ball just one one-on-one down the field. They don't let you have too many of those. I think it's more defensive."

_Taylor thought Burrow looked himself in the second half of the Ravens game.

"That last game, aside from the interception, find me one bad ball placement. You're not going to," Taylor said. "thought he performed really well. Can't have the turnover obviously. But aside from that, I thought he gave us exactly what we needed."

_Taylor said starting safety Nick Scott (concussion) has shown positive signs. He also indicated he feels good about edge Joseph Ossai (ankle) making his first appearance of the season even if he went limited Thursday.

_The Bengals haven't lost three straight since late in the 2020 season and Taylor knows why.