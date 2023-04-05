First 2023 Bengals.Com Media Mock Draft Has A Universe Of Starry Potentials

When it comes to tight ends in the first round, there are a few schools of thought.

Start with, Why? The way the Bengals are so wide-receiver centric, why would they spend a first-rounder on one? Particularly after they've won with two different vets (C.J. Uzomah and Hayden Hurst) the last two seasons and are ready to do it a third time with five-year vet Irv Smith Jr.?

And now you're going to draft a guy like Washington? Primarily a blocker for the two-time national champs with just 45 catches in three seasons? The Draft Network argues he's suited more for a run-oriented scheme heavy on play-action. And it's a matter of what you like. PFF rates him the 69th player while Scouts Inc. has him at No. 31.

But the imposing 6-7, 265-pound Washington has a lot of things the Bengals have chosen in Duke Tobin's draft room during the Roaring '20s. He's big (some publications think he could eventually play tackle), athletic (he played high school basketball in Las Vegas) and is fast with a 4.6 40-yard dash. They also love players from winning programs and Washington has one more national title than Burrow, Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase. And production. Yes, just 45 catches. But he got them in 27 games for 17.2 yards per catch.

You can say they're receiver-centric, but Burrow has this terrific knack of finding his tight end in huge moments. Think back to C.J. Uzomah and the 'You-can't-zero-me' two-minute drill against the Jags. Or how about Hayden Hurst's walk-in red-zone touchdown in the AFC Divisional that put them up an untouchable 14-0? Imagine if he had the same tight end for five years?

Washington is certainly not going to blow the top off a defense, but draftnicks seem to believe he's a monstrous matchup in the red zone and a reliable catch in the seams of zones.

PFF says, "If your offense wants an offensive tackle who can also run routes and make guys miss after the catch, Washington is your man." One NFC area scout told NFL.com, "He creates so many advantages in the run game because of his size and strength, but I think the same is true in the passing game when they utilize him."