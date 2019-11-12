Finley's Flashes Catch Bengals' Eye

Different? Running back Joe Mixon, carrying the ball 12.5 times per game in the first half of the season, had a career-high 30 carries. With Erickson joining injured wide receivers A.J. Green and John Ross on the sidelines early, it had a pre-season opener feel with Tate, Boyd and rookie wide receiver Stanley Morgan working with Finley.

So the coaches weren't all that concerned that Finley's signature accuracy wasn't always there Sunday in hitting just 53 percent of his throws after that 73.4 percent preseason. (If you want to get nostalgic, don't those first-round Baltimore corners make you think back to the Bengals defenses of 2013-15 when nobody could pass on them?)

"I thought there were some decisions he would certainly like to have back," Taylor said. (Baltimore) has a talented secondary. Four of those guys that they roll out there are, to me, Pro Bowl-level players. That's a tough test in your first matchup. There were times where (Finley) extended plays and gave guys a chance. We didn't make it work, so the completion percentage is going to drop a little bit. For the most part, he gave us a chance and did some really positive things."

There were a lot of reasons to run it Sunday. At the top of the list was making sure they didn't come out of it with a shell-shocked rookie QB dropping back 45 times against the NFL's heaviest blitz team after getting down 14-0 in the first 11 minutes.

"That's not smart football for a young quarterback. "There's some guys that can handle that. Andy's handled it a couple of times this year," Callahan says. "But to put him in that position versus a team that's going to blitz the hell out of him is probably not fair to him. So we were trying to manage that with the fact that we were trying to score points. It's a tough spot to be in."