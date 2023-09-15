Quick Hits: Finally, Paycor Hosts Ja'Marr Vs. Lamar; The Rumble Lives; Why Bengals LT Orlando Brown Jr. Calls It A Homecoming; Ravens OL Dented

RAVENS PLAN? Chase's 39 yards were his fewest in 11 games, since he had 50 in the Sunday night loss in Baltimore last Oct. 9. But the Ravens have a batch of new cornerbacks with Marcus Peters gone, Marlon Humphrey injured, and Rock Ya-Sin taking minimal snaps coming off a knee injury. They've been using the well-traveled Ronald Darby and ex-safeties Brandon Stephens and Ar'Daruius Washington. Safety Marcus Williams is also out.

"It's got a lot of different things, a lot of different looks. We've been taking advantage of what they've been giving us lately, but they might change it up," Chase said. "They don't have the cornerbacks that they usually have now, so they probably might mix it up on us. Might throw a lot of different coverages.

"Their whole defense flies to the ball. They play fast and physical. That's the thing about the Baltimore Ravens, that's what they're known as and it's just for us to make the first guy miss, get the first down. That's our job as receivers and just make a play."

PAYCOR HOMECOMING: When Bengals left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., visited Ravens training camp as a big little man, long before they drafted him in 2018, he would take the candy out of the dish on the desk of personnel chief Eric DeCosta.

Sunday, he'll be trying to take a lot more than that as the Bengals hope to draw even at 1-1 with the Ravens in the AFC North

"Baltimore, I can't describe it to you," Brown said. "I got drafted by my hometown team. The feeling I had there, the opportunity they gave me and my dad. I consider it more of a homecoming than Kansas City."

And he won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs last year.

But he was born in Baltimore 27 years ago as his father, Orlando Brown Sr., became one of the faces of the Ravens' fledgling franchise as their monstrous and physical right tackle. When Zeus died suddenly at age 40 a dozen years ago, DeCosta, then general manager Ozzie Newsome, and head coach John Harbaugh gathered for the funeral, as well as owner Steve Bisciotti

"When they drafted me, it was a dream come true,' said Brown of draft whizzes Newsome and DeCosta taking him in the third round.

Brown says asking the Ravens to trade him after left tackle Ronnie Stanley signed a five-year extension that made him the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL in 2020 was one of the toughest things he ever did. But he promised himself and his father he'd be a left tackle.