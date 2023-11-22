Bengals and Fifth Third Bank Team Up with Freestore Foodbank to Donate 2,000 Holiday Meals to Local Families 

The Cincinnati Bengals and Fifth Third Bank teamed up with Freestore Foodbank to hold a drive-through Holiday Meal Distribution on Tuesday, Nov. 21 at the Fifth Third Bank Madisonville Operational Center. During the 3-hour event, 2,000 holiday meal boxes were distributed, feeding as many as 8,000 people in the community.
The holiday boxes included chicken/turkey, canned vegetables, macaroni and cheese, gravy, stuffing, potatoes, fresh produce and other holiday fixings. Families felt the love as Bengals players placed the meal boxes in vehicles throughout the distribution.
"The rising cost of food continues to impact families across the tristate. This drive-through distribution in partnership with the Cincinnati Bengals and Fifth Third Bank is a way to make sure families can put food on the table during the holiday season," said Trisha Rayner, Chief Development Officer & VP of External Affairs.
"We are grateful during this Thanksgiving season that we have opportunity once again to help feed our communities," said Fifth Third Executive Vice President Kala Gibson, chief corporate responsibility officer. "Our employees never hesitate to volunteer to fight food insecurity—having provided over 11 million meals throughout our footprint already this year. We appreciate the partnership with the Bengals and Freestore Foodbank to support local families by providing them a nutritious and delicious holiday meal."
The Cincinnati Bengals and Fifth Third Bank have teamed up with Freestore Foodbank to provide holiday meals to local families. The organizations provided 2,000 holiday meal kits to local families in need with Bengals players, front office staff, Who Dey and volunteers from all organizations.
"Giving back to the community that gives us so much support is a priority for the Cincinnati Bengals," said Kristen Hawkins, Bengals Director of Community Engagement. "We are grateful to have a great community partner in Freestore Foodbank and support from Fifth Third Bank to ensure we can make a difference for so many families this year."
Also, throughout the entire month of December, the Freestore Foodbank Liberty Street Market (Customer Connection Center 112 E. Liberty Street) and a new location, the Bea Taylor Market at 3401 Rosenthal Way, will be distributing holiday meal favorites. Each family can shop for items at the market once during the month. Below is a link for additional food distribution events.