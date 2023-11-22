Bengals and Fifth Third Bank Team Up with Freestore Foodbank to Donate 2,000 Holiday Meals to Local Families 

The Cincinnati Bengals and Fifth Third Bank teamed up with Freestore Foodbank to hold a drive-through Holiday Meal Distribution on Tuesday, Nov. 21 at the Fifth Third Bank Madisonville Operational Center. During the 3-hour event, 2,000 holiday meal boxes were distributed, feeding as many as 8,000 people in the community.

The holiday boxes included chicken/turkey, canned vegetables, macaroni and cheese, gravy, stuffing, potatoes, fresh produce and other holiday fixings. Families felt the love as Bengals players placed the meal boxes in vehicles throughout the distribution.

"The rising cost of food continues to impact families across the tristate. This drive-through distribution in partnership with the Cincinnati Bengals and Fifth Third Bank is a way to make sure families can put food on the table during the holiday season," said Trisha Rayner, Chief Development Officer & VP of External Affairs.