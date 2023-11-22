Bengals and Fifth Third Bank Team Up with Freestore Foodbank to Donate 2,000 Holiday Meals to Local Families 

Nov 22, 2023 at 12:56 PM
QB Jake Browning loads up a car with food during the Bengals-Fith Third food distribution event with Freestore Foodbank on November 21, 2023.
QB Jake Browning loads up a car with food during the Bengals-Fith Third food distribution event with Freestore Foodbank on November 21, 2023.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Fifth Third Bank teamed up with Freestore Foodbank to hold a drive-through Holiday Meal Distribution on Tuesday, Nov. 21 at the Fifth Third Bank Madisonville Operational Center. During the 3-hour event, 2,000 holiday meal boxes were distributed, feeding as many as 8,000 people in the community.

The holiday boxes included chicken/turkey, canned vegetables, macaroni and cheese, gravy, stuffing, potatoes, fresh produce and other holiday fixings. Families felt the love as Bengals players placed the meal boxes in vehicles throughout the distribution.

"The rising cost of food continues to impact families across the tristate. This drive-through distribution in partnership with the Cincinnati Bengals and Fifth Third Bank is a way to make sure families can put food on the table during the holiday season," said Trisha Rayner, Chief Development Officer & VP of External Affairs.

"We are grateful during this Thanksgiving season that we have opportunity once again to help feed our communities," said Fifth Third Executive Vice President Kala Gibson, chief corporate responsibility officer. "Our employees never hesitate to volunteer to fight food insecurity—having provided over 11 million meals throughout our footprint already this year. We appreciate the partnership with the Bengals and Freestore Foodbank to support local families by providing them a nutritious and delicious holiday meal."

Photos: Bengals Players, Front Office Distribute Meals for Holidays

The Cincinnati Bengals and Fifth Third Bank have teamed up with Freestore Foodbank to provide holiday meals to local families. The organizations provided 2,000 holiday meal kits to local families in need with Bengals players, front office staff, Who Dey and volunteers from all organizations.

112123 Meal Drive-03
1 / 18
112123 Meal Drive-07
2 / 18
112123 Meal Drive-17
3 / 18
112123 Meal Drive-15
4 / 18
112123 Meal Drive-19
5 / 18
112123 Meal Drive-14
6 / 18
112123 Meal Drive-16
7 / 18
112123 Meal Drive-20
8 / 18
112123 Meal Drive-13
9 / 18
112123 Meal Drive-06
10 / 18
112123 Meal Drive-01
11 / 18
112123 Meal Drive-09
12 / 18
112123 Meal Drive-08
13 / 18
112123 Meal Drive-10
14 / 18
112123 Meal Drive-02
15 / 18
112123 Meal Drive-12
16 / 18
112123 Meal Drive-05
17 / 18
112123 Meal Drive-11
18 / 18
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"Giving back to the community that gives us so much support is a priority for the Cincinnati Bengals," said Kristen Hawkins, Bengals Director of Community Engagement. "We are grateful to have a great community partner in Freestore Foodbank and support from Fifth Third Bank to ensure we can make a difference for so many families this year."

Also, throughout the entire month of December, the Freestore Foodbank Liberty Street Market (Customer Connection Center 112 E. Liberty Street) and a new location, the Bea Taylor Market at 3401 Rosenthal Way, will be distributing holiday meal favorites. Each family can shop for items at the market once during the month. Below is a link for additional food distribution events.

**https://freestorefoodbank.org/upcoming-food-distributions/**

Related Content

news

Bengals Celebrate Salute to Service During Week 10

The Bengals held their Salute to Service game on Sunday, representing an unwavering dedication to honoring, empowering, and connecting with our nation's service members, veterans, and their families.
news

Bengals Ramp It Up To Help Veteran

The Bengals recently collaborated with Operation Ramp It Up to help veteran James Angel have easier access to and from his Golf Manor house in Cincinnati.  
news

Bengals Save The Dey Adds 500 Lifesavers to the Chain of Survival in Cincinnati

The Cincinnati Bengals, American Heart Association, Cintas and Kettering Health provided Hands-Only CPR education at Paycor Stadium to improve cardiovascular emergency outcomes.
news

Bengals Save The Dey CPR Training Event Scheduled For Oct. 24

The Bengals, Cintas, Kettering Health and American Heart Association are teaming up to raise awareness and educate the community about CPR through an event on Tuesday, Oct. 24 called "Bengals Save The Dey presented by Cintas."
news

Bengals Host First-Annual Girls Flag Football Jamboree at Paycor Stadium

More than 180 female high school athletes and coaches took the field at Paycor Stadium on Saturday for the Bengals' first-annual Girls Flag Football Jamboree. 
news

Bengals Care Presented By Caresource Showcases Community Commitment

The Bengals are partnering with CareSource to Rule The Community through an exciting rebrand: Bengals Care presented by CareSource. 
news

Bengals Announce 2023 Friday Night Stripes Schedule

The Bengals kick off Friday Night Stripes with three appearances across the state of Ohio to celebrate the start of high school football.
news

Bengals Players Visit Fort Knox

Bengals players visited Fort Knox on Friday to learn about facets of Army life and give back to the Fort Knox military community. The players also hosted a skills & drills clinic for military children.
news

Bengals Rule Your School Pep Rally at Woodlawn Elementary

news

Cincinnati Bengals and NFL/LISC Grassroots Program Grant $250,000 To Install Artificial Turf Field In Louisville's Russell Neighborhood 

Award is part of $3 million in new grants to athletic fields nationwide
news

Bengals Salute Inspiration Of Cincinnati Innovator Candice Matthews Brackeen

Candice Matthews Brackeen, who began inspiring change when she found out she was one of 88 black women in the country who do what she does, breaks trends much the same way she roots for the Bengals.  With an uncommon singular focus that can still distill the big picture. That's how she became the Bengals' first Inspire Change Changemaker Award winner.
Advertising