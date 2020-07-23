Fifth-Rounder Khalid Kareem Hopes To Paint The Edges

When you get right down to it, Kareem is more of a traditionalist than impressionist. He likes to play both the run and the pass and most of all be a good teammate. He kept the Kareem family tradition going of "K," first names when he named his new German shepherd "Kreed." It seems his college roommate had a dog named, "Apollo."

"I think I'm a balanced player. I can stop the run, but I can cause some havoc on third down," Kareem said. "I think I'm a good guy in the locker room. A good team guy. Do whatever my role is and excel at it."

The Bengals can't get enough of those locker-room guys and starting out, his role is going to be pretty basic. Maybe 10 snaps a game or so coming off the edge, where he had 5.5 sacks last season for the Irish.

The defensive line, where veterans such as Carlos Dunlap, Sam Hubbard and Carl Lawson roam at end, is the deepest position on the team and Kareem knows he'll learn plenty from them. Hubbard, the Cincinnati native, reached out to his fellow Midwesterner right after the draft and Kareem, a native of suburban Detroit, admits this place reminds him of home.

But he'd love to meet those guys in person. And he's not the only one. They're getting antsy.

The rookies reported to their first day of work Tuesday for Covid-19 testing in the Paul Brown Stadium players' parking lot. They couldn't stay and had to go back home if they've got one or to the hotel. They get tested again Friday and wait some more. If they're OK, maybe, depending on talks between the NFL and the NFL Players Association, they can take their physicals Sunday and, maybe, get on the field.

Until then? More Zoom meetings. More workouts. Kareem has become friendly with some of his teammates only through workouts at the Northern Kentucky gym PeakFAST Fitness, where he's hooked about with a group of last year's rookies such as Rodney Anderson, Trayveon Williams, Fred Johnson and Michael Jordan.

But …

"(The Zoom meetings) are very informative," Kareem said. "You sit in there for a few hours and it's similar to being in the meeting rooms. But it's still not like being out there with the guys in the walk-through. That's the biggest thing missing from this."