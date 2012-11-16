Fantasy Insider: Week 11

James Morris hails from Rio Rancho, NM and has been playing fantasy sports for just over 15 years. Not only does he write the Bengals fantasy section, but he also does the Miami Dolphins fantasy section. Crossing over, Morris writes the fantasy sections for the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA. Just send him an email and he will reply back the same day with your answer. Or, find him on Twitter (Fantasyguy23) and get all your NFL news before it hits the national media. *

The Bengals laid the smack down on the Giants last week in their 31-13 rout of the defending Super Bowl champions. WHO DEY nation showed the rest of the NFL that Andy Dalton is much more than an average QB, and the defense has the ability to play some great football when all things come together. A.J. Green has now scored a TD in eight straight games, and ranks No. 2 at WR with just 3.7 points separating him and Brandon Marshall in NFL.com PPR leagues.

At RB, offensive coordinator Jay Gruden wants to increase Cedric Peerman's role in the backfield going forward. "I think he will get more and more as the season goes on. It just depends on how the game goes," Gruden said. "I think it's important to get Cedric some more touches. He's earned that right and gives us a little change of pace." This hurts BenJarvus Green-Ellis's fantasy value going forward and has the potential to create the dreaded RBBC (Running Back By Committee) problem for fantasy owners. Until we see how the carries shake out, it is best to bench BGE if you can.

START 'EM

Carson Palmer – QB, Raiders: There are few things better for a fantasy QB than playing the atrocious Saints pass defense. Palmer is underrated as a fantasy QB, ranking 10th in the NFL heading into this week with 172 fantasy points in NFL.com leagues. The Saints give up 26.4 FP per game this season, which would make Palmer a high-end QB1 this week if that holds true.

Andy Dalton – QB, Bengals: Dalton doesn't get as much respect outside of Cincinnati as he deserves, which is odd because his 18 passing TDs rank No. 7 in the NFL this season. The Chiefs give up 20.2 PPG to QBs (20th in NFL) and Dalton has the ability to put up big numbers with A.J. Green and crew catching the ball.

Stevan Ridley – RB, Patriots: I truly think this is the week we see the Patriots and Tom Brady put it all together and start gearing up for the NFL playoffs. That means the Patriots should get out to a lead and let the run take over and run the clock out. That is great news for Ridley and I fully expect RB1 numbers from the up-and-down RB this week.

Steven Jackson – RB, Rams: I hate putting my faith in Jackson because he is old and broken down like a Studebaker in the back woods of Tennessee. But, the Jets do give up the sixth-most points to RBs (21.3) and Jackson is riding high thanks to his 101 rushing yards last week against a stout 49ers defense.

Danny Amendola – WR, Rams: The Rams need Amendola to be involved in their offense as much as any team in the NFL needs a WR. Sam Bradford loves to throw to his go-to WR and that makes him a monster in PPR formats. The Jets defense is a shell of its former self, and I like Amendola's chances of putting up stats worthy of a low-end WR1 this week.

Jordy Nelson – WR, Packers: Nelson should be back in the starting lineup this week and a very good play against a Lions secondary that allows 33.7 PPG to WRs in PPR formats. We know Aaron Rodgers can throw the pigskin, and Randall Cobb can take the focus off Nelson and allow him to get his fantasy game on in Week 11.

Jermaine Gresham – TE, Bengals: The Chiefs are actually pretty good at defending the TE, allowing just 10.2 PPG (seventh in NFL). Gresham showed in Week 9 that he has the ability to be featured in the Bengals passing game as he lit up the Broncos for 6 catches and 108 yards. I think he could have a very solid fantasy game this week with a TD and some decent yards. Those in leagues that play a TE know that you are in a feast or famine situation because of the nature of the position.

St. Louis Rams Defense: This is one of the only times in my entire fantasy football life I have ever said the words "start" and "Rams defense" in the same sentence and wasn't trying to make a joke about starting to run away from them. The Jets offense is anemic at best, and the entire team from the owner down is in denial about Mark Sanchez being the answer at QB.

SIT 'EM

Joe Flacco – QB, Ravens: After last week's blowout win, fantasy owners are thinking they have Peyton Manning sitting on their bench instead of Joe Flacco. But, buyers beware as the Ravens are going to lock up with a Steelers team that will rely heavily on their defense with Ben Roethlisberger out and Bryon Leftwich in. Be aware and beware with Flacco this week.

Philip Rivers – QB, Chargers: I grew up in San Diego, so I have fond memories of watching LaDainian Tomlinson and Vincent Jackson go all Boss Hogg on the NFL and produce fantasy glory with their numbers. But, alas, those days are long gone and all Rivers is left with is Malcom Floyd and Danario Alexander at WR, and Ryan Mathews at RB. The Broncos are playing in Beast Mode on offense and defense these days, and I don't have enough confidence in Rivers's weapons to think he will see QB1 numbers in Week 11. He is currently ranking out as the No. 22 fantasy QB for the 2011 season.

Rashad Jennings – RB, Jaguars: Jennings was everyone's waiver wire darling when he took over for Maurice Jones-Drew in Week 7, but he has failed to live up to any kind of hype. He has only scored one TD and hasn't topped 59 yards rushing yet this season, so why is everyone always sticking him into their starting RB situation when sending me emails, Tweets and Facebook questions? I warned you that he was a backup for a reason, and he is proving it with his production on the field. He has some mild production in PPR leagues, but that relies on Blaine Gabbert to do his job and I have a Gabbert autographed jersey that Goodwill rejected for donation! Leave him on the bench or cut him and hope someone grabs him and he loses them some games instead of you.

Jonathan Stewart – RB, Panthers: Stewart is still in the feature back role for the Panthers, but like Jennings he has failed to produce any measurable fantasy stats to go along with all the hype he gets from the big-box websites. He hasn't put up more than 51 yards rushing or 38 yards receiving in a game this season, and the Bucs give up just 16.3 PPG to RBs. And remember, those 16.3 points get split in half with DeAngelo Williams, so that is about 8 points (maybe) for Stewart.

Mike Wallace – WR, Steelers: Until Leftwich shows he is anything more than distant memory for fantasy football owners, I want absolutely no part of anyone on the Steelers this week outside of Rashard Mendenhall. Leftwich was completely inept last week as he went 7-14 passing with 73 yards. I really don't expect too much from him this week and you shouldn't either.

Cecil Shorts – WR, Jaguars: Did you know Shorts's 4 TDs are tied for sixth in the NFL? Did you also know his 29 receptions put him in the No. 50 range for WRs? Because Gabbert is so wildly inconsistent, Shorts makes for a boom-or-bust play every week and I look more for a bust play this week against a Texans defense that gives up just 30.1 PPG to WRs in PPR formats (7th best in NFL).

Heath Miller – TE, Steelers: TE is already a boom-or-bust play, and Miller is an even bigger boom-or-bust player. Starting anyone while Leftwich is at the helm is like backing the Titanic up and hitting the iceberg over again. It just doesn't make any sense.

Arizona Cardinals Defense: The Cardinals have allowed just 16.0 PPG to QBs this season, sixth in the NFL. But, this week they face a prolific passing attack that features Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, Roddy White and Tony Gonzalez. There are so many ways they can beat you that it is hard to think the Cardinals can continue their dominance on defense in Week 11. I'd sit them down in favor of a waiver wire defense like the Rams (owned in 4.9 percent of NFL.com leagues) or even the Broncos if they are available (owned in 61.4 percent of NFL.com leagues and ranked No. 3 overall for fantasy defenses).