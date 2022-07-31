Training Camp Report: Mixon And McPherson Keep The Good Times Rolling For Bengals Faithful

PLAY OF THE DAY: RB Joe Mixon

Which one?

Getting the mic from Taylor to welcome the fans back as Mixon led a robust Who-Dey the only way Mixon can?

Or his dazzling one-handed catch down the left sideline off quarterback Brandon Allen's scramble with long, lean 6-3 cornerback Tre Flowers in his face?

Or maybe it was the talk he had Saturday morning with Taylor about what they had talked about only briefly before now: Mixon not appearing on the Bengals' last drive of the Super Bowl in which they failed to convert third-and-one and fourth-and-one.

Together, they put the play-by-play sheet of Super Bowl LVI in the archives forever.

"Zac and I had a conversation. A real conversation between each other and I definitely thought it was a great one to have," Mixon said. "What was said between us will stay between us. At the end of day we're going to move on from it. Next time we're in that situation, if there is a next time and I firmly believe that there will be, we're going to do whatever we can to conquer the situation."

Mixon continues to embrace his role as emotional program leader. During one of the special teams periods, he took a tour of the North end zone, reaching up and shaking hands and signing the occasional football.

And Taylor continues to see Mixon as one of his invaluable great skill players who puts the team ahead of personal numbers.

"He's such a team guy, you absolutely should feel passion about that situation," Taylor said after Saturday's practice. "He's handled it outstanding. That's much appreciated. He knows that. That's one of the reasons why you want to get back to those moments and keep it going.

"He makes an impression on this entire building. You see him going around signing autographs during the practice today. That's not for show. That's not just because there's people. I see that when I go to his camp in Cincinnati. I'm sure people see it at his camp in California. That's just his interaction with everybody he comes across. He's one of the most genuine players I've ever been around. He's definitely appreciated by everyone here in this organization."

For Taylor, it was a no-brainer to hand the mic to Mixon to start the show.

"He's a guy that brings a lot of energy. That's what you are looking for when you are talking to the crowd," Taylor said. "We haven't voted captains yet but he was a captain on the team last year. He's a team leader. Practices with a lot of energy. The fans love him. He brings a lot of energy when he's on the mic. That's a pretty easy selection."

Mixon didn't take it lightly.

"To welcome everybody, all the fans for the first time back to see the players in live action," Mixon said, "that's something I'll always be grateful for and very thankful."

As Mixon gamboled through the afternoon, he's certainly comfortable as a fan fave.

"I kind of took over that role a few years ago and I'm embracing it," Mixon said. "And I try to do what I can to remain that."

As for the catch. Mixon shrugged.

"That's what I do," he said. "Nothing's changed."

QUOTE OF THE DAY

K Evan McPherson on CB Mike Hilton saying he was in his head after a miss:

"I told him, 'The good thing about missing is you never miss twice.' So you know I was going to make the next one."

SLANTS AND SCREENS: Taylor offered no timeline on quarterback Joe Burrow's return to the field or the facility as he recovers from an appendectomy.

"We're trying to give him some privacy and I'm sure he'll be back in when he's ready," Taylor said. "I've talked to his entire family so you try to leave him alone to an extent." …

Wide receiver Mike Thomas (foot) and rookie end Jeffrey Gunter (ankle) went down Friday like they were maimed. But both were back at it Saturday …

Nose tackle D.J. Reader got a veteran's rest day and third-rounder Zac Carter took his spot next to B.J. Hill …

Edge Joseph Ossai (knee, wrist) is doing everything but team and that should be fairly soon … Middle linebacker Logan Wilson (shoulder) is looking for a late August return to team drills …