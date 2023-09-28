The Conversation: Taking The Pulse Of Money Mac's Big Night

GH: What you did at halftime of this Rams game. The last time we played them in the Super Bowl, you and long snapper Clark Harris got in trouble with special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons for watching the halftime show.

EM: I did what I did for the last Rams game I played in. I came inside,

used the restroom. Got a bite of something, like an Uncrustable. Drank some water and then went back out on the field. That's exactly what I did on the other one. It just so happened to be a concert at the other one.

GH: Did you catch the Ring of Honor ceremony?

EM: I was too late. We had to wait for the field to clear to start warming up for that, just like the last one. But I was just sitting there waiting for everything to finish up.

GH: You did the same thing.

EM: Exactly. Same exact thing. It's routine.

GH: Did Coach Simmons say anything to you?

EM: No, we're all good. We were just deciding which way we wanted to kick off for the second half.

GH: How is that decided?

EM: That's decided by wind and stuff, which way you want to kick the fourth quarter. We obviously kicked towards the river to

start the second half so we could kick towards the city in the fourth quarter if we needed a long game winner or anything.

GH: You got it. The 54-yarder with 7:13 left in the fourth turned out to be a game winner.

EM: It's crazy. It's like, you never know which one's going to affect the outcome of the game. There are kicks in the second quarter or first quarter that decide the game. Because obviously if I would have went three-for-five or two-for-five, it really would have cost us. It's funny to see how field goals in the second quarter could affect the outcome.

GH: Going to Tennessee, what comes to mind?

EM: Tennessee is just a lot of fun. I feel like I've been there a lot in the past two years.

GH: One of your great moments.

EM: It was a great moment. Great memories there. It's a fun stadium to play in. It's close to home. (Fort Payne, Ala., is a two-and-a-half-hour drive to Nashville), so maybe that's why I feel so comfortable.

GH: What do you remember about the 52-yarder?

EM: It was a super calm night. Obviously I remember the big interception we got. We ran one play, got us into position. Joe (Burrow) takes a knee. Just run out there. I think the operation was perfect, as usual, for Clark and (holder) Kevin (Huber).

GH: It looks like it's going well with the rookie holder Brad Robbins.

EM: Our operation right now is super clean. I think Cal has done an amazing job with laces and placement. And Brad's done a really good job putting the ball down. And I feel really confident about those two.

GH: Can I just pull you in here to the office of equipment manager Adma Knollman and look at the framed photo you signed that shows you kicking the winner in the AFC championship? What do you think when a guy asks you to sign something like that?

EM: I can walk in here and look at it. It's a cool thing. It's a good moment.

GH: I bought one that was more of a drawing after I saw what Adam did with it and you were kind enough to sign it. How many pictures have you signed like that around town? Is it often somebody will say, sign this picture?

EM: I bet I've signed every bit of 1,000 of those.

GH: What do you think of every time you sign it?