The Conversation: Bengals TE Coach James Casey Still Self-Made Player: 'Every Single Day, You Could Get Fired'

GH: Did you ever get a game ball with the Texans or in the NFL?

JC: I'm pretty sure I did. I got this shirt a couple of times. It said MVP and had a picture of a jackass on it. I won that award most of the time. For being the biggest jackass during the game. Cut blocking and stuff. That was the best award to get. I probably had (a game ball) when we played in New Orleans when I was with Houston. I had over 100 yards (126 on Sept. 25, 2011), I probably got a game ball then.

Other than that, like what Zac does sometimes, everybody gets a game ball. I've got a bunch of those. I still have them in the house. My wife put them in this big tube thing.

GH: Where is this one going?

JC: This one is going on the top. This one is way more special because it is the players that are out there making plays. It's about our group.

GH: You're a guy who loves to be known as just a grinder doing his job. You must be miserable with all this attention.

JC: I am. Hopefully, you'll be the last one. I don't mind because I love talking about the tight ends. I'm just excited for the tight ends to get some attention, get some love. They do a lot of the dirty work that doesn't get recognized most often with the blocking stuff and the pass protection and a lot of times in our routes.

You have certain routes where you're doing your best to get open and you're kind of in the progression. And then some routes you're not really in the progression much and you're like a checkdown for the quarterback or you're trying to do a job. Dig out the safety or run the corner off. They always do that stuff, being unselfish about it, and it's great to see them get some opportunities this last game.

GH: We're sitting here in your office with Tanner Hudson while he's watching film on the players' day off and your game plan day. That's not uncommon, right?

JC: It's awesome. Don't mind at all. Sometimes I tell him I have to do some things, but most of the time I'm watching film anyway and he's just watching it with me. It is so much better in my mind watching it in here with a clicker instead of on an iPad. You can pause it real easy. Fast forward. I tell the guys, too, it's great when somebody else is running the clicker. When I'm doing it and they're watching, just the simple fact of not having to press that button, it makes it where you can see more. I may see something different than if was doing the clicker.

GH; When you were at Rice, you played everywhere, right?

JC: I just got really fortunate to be in a situation where I got opportunities, but I felt like I earned it. And I was willing to do anything. Kind of like the tight ends we've got here. They do so many different things. But I was just willing to do everything and I would even go to the coach sometimes and, 'Hey, can I return punts?' Or, 'I think I'll be better holding on field goals.' I held on field goals. I was a punt returner. Played tight end, receiver, quarterback.

GH: You threw a pass at Rice, right?

JC: A few (12). I did a bunch of quarterback Wildcat stuff. If I had stayed at Rice, I would have played quarterback the next couple of years. But I was older and I didn't think I could get much better than I did my true sophomore year.

GH: You were a triple major?

JC: Economics, managerial studies, sports management and I minored in business.

GH: You must have done well in high school. Azle High School, not far from Dallas.

JC: I was ranked 11th in my class of about three hundred and something. To me, it was just common sense, even as a kid. I know I have to go to school until I graduate. Why not be the best in school? At least try. It's going to benefit me in all kinds of ways. Obviously. I love sports, so why would I not want to be the best at it? Why be average? I'm definitely not meant to be just average. For some reason, that's not how some people are. They're not just concerned with being the best. That's why I love the NFL. We don't tolerate anything but the best. We're here to be dominant. If you're not, you don't play in the NFL.

GH: So you came out for the 2009 NFL Draft at age 24 because you went to the minors right out of Azle High School in Texas. What made you drop baseball and go to college football at age 22?

JC: I just sucked at baseball. I got fired. Nobody hired me. I said I've got to do something else. And I knew I was good in high school. And I saw some guys that I played football with in high school and they were playing college at smaller schools. I said I think I can be better than those guys. And just watching TV while I was playing minor-league baseball.

GH: You were a high school quarterback, right?

JC: We ran the triple option. Not a lot of college coaches are looking for triple-option guys.

I was just talking to Tanner about recruiting. It's not an exact science. Looking back on it now I'm like, how did I not get attention from college teams? I was like 6-3, in great shape. I was good in baseball, so I got people to look at me in baseball but I would love to have played football in college, but no one gave me an opportunity.

GH: So you went into college football cold.

JC: I ended up having two knee surgeries my senior year in high school, so I missed most of that season. Then I played minor-league baseball for four years. I was just a rookie. I was not very good. But I was a seventh-round pick, so I had talent. I could throw the heck out of the ball. I just never could get down throwing strikes. I never had any training as a kid. I've got two boys now and I'm trying to get them to have that training so if they have the kind of arm I had they can take advantage of it.

I touched 96 in high school. Threw low 90s and that's with no training. Then I went to play college football and I had to recruit myself. I sent my information to every single college. Rice ended up giving me an opportunity, but I hadn't played in four or five years.

GH: That's an old freshman.

JC: I was an old college freshman. I was already married, too. Day one I was the oldest guy on the team and the only married guy on the team.

It was all about football in school. I didn't do anything besides that. I was just kind of maniacally focused on being good, and what helped me most in baseball is getting fired like I did. You look back on it and you're like, I could have worked a little harder. I could have not cared too much about what everyone else was doing. I was worried about things that didn't matter. And I took that to heart when I was done playing, I said that's never going to happen to me again.

I'm not being disrespectful, but I'm not taking a lot of crap from people. I'm not worried about what anybody else is doing because it's wasting my time. I'm rooting for everybody because there's more than enough to go around. I kind of caught myself when I was playing baseball. I was like, man if he doesn't look good, maybe it makes me look better. Which is the dumbest mindset to have.

GH: You went to Rice willing to do anything.

JC: I came in there day one, nobody's going to outwork me in the entire country. I held (for kicks).

I was the backup punter and backup deep snapper. Played wide receiver, quarterback, tight end.

GH: And after only two years the pros called?

JC: I was thinking about it after my freshman year, but I didn't get enough opportunities until later in the year.

GH: So you taught yourself football?

JC: I had great coaches in college. David Baliff was the head coach. Tom Herman was offensive coordinator. He was a young guy, but he went on to be the head coach at Texas and he was the offensive coordinator at

Ohio State when they won the national championship.

He gave me my first job in coaching at Houston.

He was a real smart guy and understood football. And I was in the quarterback room the entire time in college. I'd be in the quarterback meeting rooms and I was the backup quarterback and I would do all the quarterback drills and then when we got to practice I would just go to receiver. So I never did any receiving drills or anything like that. I was always just doing quarterback stuff and knew all the routes. and then just go play receiver when we started playing football. They knew I was smart enough not to need a bunch of drills all day long and I

was getting so many opportunities, it's like they wanted me to take something off my legs.

GH: How much tight end did you play?

JC: A little bit. We were a spread offense. We really didn't attach much, but when we did do that I was the tight end. I played all over the place. I played all the skill positions. We had all these different personnel packages and sometimes I'd be receiver, sometimes I'd be the running back. Sometimes I'd be the quarterback. We had a real creative coach that moved us around a whole bunch.

GH: So the Texans drafted you in the fifth round as a tight end even though you barely played it?

JC: What I'm most proud about is I played seven years in the NFL even though I didn't block in college. I didn't even play tight end. I had to learn how to get in a three-point stance. It's really helped me as a coach. I don't take anything for granted as far as the tight ends knowing certain things because I had to learn all this stuff myself. Three-point stance and all the different things that go into blocking technique and leverage and how to get the feel of what it feels like.

So I had to learn all that stuff, but by the end of my career I was considered a blocker after coming out of college as a pass catcher. That's probably what I'm most proud of is that transition.