More Bengals Quick Hits: Ken Anderson Impressed With Intensity; Tyler Boyd Wonders What If; Practicing With New Era Pack

When slot receiver Tyler Boyd returned to the huddle Tuesday, the Bengals skill players lined up at full strength for the first time since Boyd went down in the first half of last season's AFC Championship in Kansas City with a deep thigh bruise. And to at least one outside observer, it looked as if they didn't miss a step while displaying up-tempo intensity.

"I was very impressed. I really liked it," said Bengals all-time passing leader Ken Anderson, a former NFL quarterbacks coach who stopped by the Kettering Health Practice Fields and noticed the changes in spring ball through the eras. "It was different than what I'm used to seeing, but what I did see is the attention the players had.

"The quarterbacks with the running backs working on handoffs. They make the handoff and then there was a very quick move into the play-action. There was no, 'OK, let's go through the motions on this.' When they're running routes, it's full speed. It was very impressive."

Which is exactly what head coach Zac Taylor wants to hear as he strives for practicing game-like precision with a streamlined offseason schedule as they brace to go hopefully two games more than last year and play 24.

"The concern when you have the style of offseason that we have is that guys go through the motions because it's not physically as taxing as if you're doing full-speed work, 11-on-11 stuff," Taylor said after the workout. "So I'm really proud of the way our guys have handled it. They understand this style of practice demands great responsibility and attention to detail. To be able to do things on air.

"I spend a lot of time watching the huddle. I watch the defensive guys bring it up and their interactions with each other and calling the plays in the huddle and urgency to get lined up. Same thing on offense. T.B. walks in the huddle for the first time today, so there's a group of 11 there that hadn't been together before. (Left tackle) Orlando (Brown) is a new offensive lineman that's in there. T.B. jumps in there as the receiver. He hasn't been there. (New tight end) Irv (Smith) is in there. So it's just good to see the camaraderie and those guys start to come together. And that's what I think is so important in the offseason. Developing that chemistry and integrating new players, rookies, and free agents."

Anderson, who coached in the league one year longer than his Bengals-record 16 playing seasons, thinks the players are visibly responding to Taylor's regimen.

"The players appreciate Zac and the coaching staff and how they're going to approach the offseason," Anderson said. " 'OK, he's taking care of us. We're going to make sure we're getting the most out of this.' That's what I saw."

Anderson, the Pro Football Hall of Fame candidate with four NFL passing titles, may be 74, but he read the mind of the 28-year-old Boyd.