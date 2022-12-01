Elizabeth Blackburn: They've Got To Play Us, In Our House

This success extends off the field, where we are top-5 in the NFL in satisfaction & sensed value by our Season Ticket Members. Thanks to our great fans, Paycor Stadium has been energetic, lively and intimidating to opponents – feeling and sounding like a worthy palace for the reigning AFC Champs. Yet somehow, we have played just half of our regular season home games.

This Sunday, we return. Our patience has paid off, and we get to close with 4 of our remaining 6 games in the Jungle. In our house. Shake off any rust from the couch or bar and start warming up those vocal cords. We are fortunate to be staring at a schedule loaded with significant games right in front of us. We are even luckier to have the opportunity for our fans to fight side by side with us down this stretch. Just like our football team, the fans have been firing on all cylinders by bringing the energy from player intros until the clock hits 00:00. Now is the time to amp it up.