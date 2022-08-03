Training Camp Report: Eli Apple Moves On And Contests It All In Bengals Secondary  

PLAYER OF THE DAY: LT Jonah Williams

The first day in pads meant Williams has officially begun his training camp scrums against Trey Hendrickson, the Bengals' relentless soul on the edge who has picked off 23 sacks in his last 25 games.

Williams, the fourth-year player who never had a rookie year, is emerging as a solid, not-so-silent presence these days. Suddenly he's quietly gone from making his first NFL start in Joe Burrow's first NFL game to one of the senior Bengals. Only two starters on offense have been here longer than him, Tyler Boyd and Joe Mixon.

He had a one-on-one pass rush drill Tuesday that made some noise. He tied up Hendrickson twice in their two shots against each other and in team drills he kept quarterback Brandon Allen clean long enough for him to complete a 30-yard go ball to wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

"You win some, you lose some and you get better along the way is how I see it," Williams said as he walked off the practice field.

Williams recently got some high praise from new center Ted Karras. Karras, a product of the Patriotic Belichick-Brady Super Bowl culture, quickly recognized that Williams was the first draft pick of the Zac Taylor Era in 2019 and the senior Bengal in the offensive line room.

"Jonah's a great leader," Karras said. "I've relied on Jonah Williams very heavily."

Williams has no doubt that the matchup with Hendrickson in the last two camps has helped make him better along the way.

"A great player. I think he honestly has one of the best, if not, the best get-off in the league," Williams said. "His first couple of steps are so fast that it really forces you to be good with your sets or else he's going to get you."

Williams came into the NFL with a big-league approach to the study of the game and now at 24 he's that much sharper and has embraced a leadership role noted by the insightful newcomer Karras. He's the only 2021 Opening Day starter on the line in the same spot and when the Bengals went out and signed three new O-line starters after the season it had him looking at a 2019 photo of the group.

"I was the last man standing," Williams said. "When it comes to building a consistent culture in the locker room, it's the ones who have been there who are the ones to pass it on. And then you bring in great character guys like we have and their little tidbits to add to the culture. We have a really great room and I'm proud to be one of the leaders."

Karras isn't a rah-rah guy and Williams isn't a chatterbox. But they complement each other nicely. Williams, so diligent and good at studying film that he was basically an advance scout late in the rookie year he was on injured reserve, likes to do his leading one-on-one.