Dunlap's Taste Of Honey Catches On

There is no stitch of Bengals or Florida memorabilia in the place. There is no framed No. 96. The only pictures are of the late rapper Nipsey Hussle and the late artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. If you think Patrick Mahomes is hot, Basquiat's pieces are not only going for $100 million but they are becoming entwined in modern art. And there's no life-sized cardboard cutout of Employee No. 96, but a wall-sized bear dressed like Biggie Smalls under the words, "Mo' Honey No Problems," between the two restrooms.

Gainesville, about five hours north of Miami where Dunlap won a national championship with the University of Florida, is a possibility. At that point a 2006 Gator jersey may make the wall. Maybe one day a 96 hangs in a Cincinnati eatery. But that's not the play yet.

"I want this to be about Honey. A lot of people here don't know who 96 is," Dunlap says. "I like breakfast. Sports bars are seasonal. When I did research of the most profitable food businesses, it was pasta, tacos, pizza, breakfast. Not in that order, but breakfast was already my favorite and I got a business plan going."

We are standing in the kitchen of Honey, where Dunlap is grazing, checking the food tickets to make sure they've been processed, and it turns out the way he has deployed his restaurant is not all that different than a football team.

His head coach is Robert Vazquez, a 35-year veteran of the restaurant business who runs the day-to-day. Vazquez's two coordinators are the chefs he brought with him from his last stop. The line cook and prep cook are special-teamers.

"The whole thing is to get the food out in 15 minutes. That's got to be the goal," Dunlap says. "The chefs wanted to be part of what we had going here, to be part of something unique and to help get it started."