A Bengals Preseason Story: The Remarkable Journey and Resilient Dream Of Domenique Davis 

"All the things I've been through, this isn't discouraging. I've been through the worst," Davis says. "All I'm going to do is work every day. I don't need to put on a display or anything. I just play as hard as I can."

That's how he got here from Division II.

"He's got a story to tell," says his mother, Mechell Davis. "We called him, 'Dominator.' All he wanted to do was get to the NFL. His training, his working out, he's something else. He's an inspiration. To see him live out his dream is fascinating. It brings me to tears."

As quickly as the dream began, it almost ended. In his second game of his senior year, he charged into the backfield and stepped awkwardly. He was already playing with a torn labrum and now there was something wrong with his foot.

He sat out the next game but returned to play despite a handful of X-Rays throughout the season that couldn't determine the injury. All he knew is he had to play with what amounted to a steel plate in the bottom of his shoe and he couldn't participate in any bowl games because of the labrum surgery.

Then COVID descended and his 2020 pro day was canceled. But he had enough nimble big-man traits to be signed after the draft by the Jets. Except his physical revealed what was in his foot, the dreaded Lisfranc, a devastating maze of broken bones and ligaments in the middle of the foot.

The Jets released Davis and the nightmare continued. The surgery didn't heal and one of the metatarsals had to be re-broken.

"It took a long time to rehab. I can't even tell you how long. I was more focused on trying to walk normally than running," Davis says. "There are so many functions in the foot starting right at the bottom with the balls of your feet. I had to force myself to put all those functions together and walk without a limp. Then I started running."

By late 2021, it began to come together. Quitting football never crossed his mind. There had been too much pain playing hurt in that senior year. And there was too much inspiration from BJ, his mother, a sixth grade science teacher, and his own son, now four.