Bengals Rookie CB DJ Turner II's Hot Summer Heats Up In Hometown

Extraordinary?

"He can run," Burks says. "He can not only run fast, he can play fast."

This is an Atlanta story all the way.

Drago grew up with the kids of long-time Falcons equipment boss Horace Daniel. He remembers going to Falcons training camp as a kid and being impressed with one of the greatest of Falcons, outgoing Pro Bowl running back William Andrews, and how he was just as impressed when he met him again as an adult. By that time, he was a season-ticket holder and DJ was being weaned on the last years of the Michael Vick Falcons and the prime years of Matty Ice. His coach since eighth grade is one of the Falcons' starting cornerbacks in their first Super Bowl. Ray Buchanan played 107 of his 184 NFL games in Atlanta.

"Ray has taught him the proper way to play this game and play this position," Drago says. "There were times he was with Coach Ray when he could have been with his friends on X-Box or at the mall, doing what kids do. Or maybe when the kids were doing something, he was going on a college visit to do the research. He put in the sacrifice. He's always been willing to put in the work on his craft. A hundred percent pure will and determination. He bet on himself. He's taken full advantage of his opportunities. He's not lacking in self-confidence. He told me, 'I'm going to do what I have to do so they have to play me.'"

Drago left for college to play wide receiver at Livingston University, now West Alabama. He might say to the son, "Think you could cover me?" And there would be determined confidence. "C'mon Dad."

That doesn't even get into the Georgia-on-my-mind connection the Turners have with the family of Bengals' first-round pick Myles Murphy. Drago grew up around the corner from Murphy's mother in Decatur and went to school with her. There have been weddings, spouses, babies, and the families stayed close enough that there were times their sons went to each other's birthday parties as the Murphys settled in nearby Marietta. Even when DJ went to Michigan and Myles went to Clemson, the families kept each other in the loop.