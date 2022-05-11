No Abbreviations When It Comes To DJ Reader's Impact On Bengals

And this defense gets more than a good look in practice against wide receivers Tyler Boyd, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

"Look at our offense. Those guys area amazing. We know things are going to happen," Reader says. "Say Tee, Ja'Marr, Tyler catch a ball, you try to punch it and strip him. Try to get them within two yards. It's knocking down the stiff arm after a gain of eight instead of a gain 25. Those are the things that matter. They come up big in practice."

Reader is a big fan of Bates and Bates has openly talked of how Reader helped him last season as he negotiated a contract year. The nose tackle always starts with the middle men.

"The first line of defense, you have to be good throughout the middle," Reader says. "Logan and I are real vocal together. Jessie, Vonn. I talk to those guys a lot in between the game. You have to be tough in the middle. That's what the team needs. The other guys are great and needed. But you've got to be strong in that middle or it just messes with your team. We talk all the (on the field.)"

When Reader came into the PBS media room Tuesday to talk, he was pretty sure it was his first time in there as Bengal. Certainly in the spring time and there was a lot to be said:

On the arrival of former Texans teammate Deshaun Watson to quarterback the Browns:

"They got a lot better, he's a really good player. He was like Michael Jordan that one time. That's my brother. I love Deshaun. He has made some special memories for me as a player watching him. Being on the other side, I've been blessed to play with some good quarterbacks as of late."

On the prospect of the Bengals appearing in a bunch of primetime games when the 2022 NFL schedule is released Thursday:

"You got to show up for primetime. If you're not excited for that, c'mon man, what are you playing for? It's primetime games, it'll be amazing. The world is on notice. We're not going to be picked to finish last in our division after we won it next time. Everybody will be on notice, and we'll play. A lot of people are ready to play in that primetime slot. We're a fun team, a lot of guys are having fun out there. A lot of scoring going on, big plays made, we enjoy that."

On a training camp with new faces on the offensive line:

"I'm not really looking forward to being a 3 technique and La'el (Collins) coming down on that double team and pushing my hip or anything like that. But there's a couple things I'm looking forward to. So I'm excited to get out there and compete."

But it always comes back to the way this team plays, which is a lot like how the guy who came here two years ago plays. The man who says the defense goes through the middle says the rest of the AFC North has to come through Cincinnati to get it because that's where it is.