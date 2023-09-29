Game Within The Game: Two-Way DJ Reader Off Season's Biggest Play Eyes Another Joust With King Henry

When it comes to playing the game, Reader, one of the NFL's more egregious Pro Bowl snubs, doesn't like to immerse himself in thought processes.

"Keep them out of the end zone. Nothing else," Reader says of those pre-snap thoughts. "I think the game is thought out too much sometimes. We make it complicated. I'm just thinking, keep them out of the end zone. Whatever comes up. Kind of react to that. You've got a pass play, you know you've got a chance. That's kind of what happened.

"I don't think we look at it that way," says Reader of providing a spark. "We always need something to get us going. I say getting him out of bounds gave us another chance to fight. That gives you a little more energy. Let you know you've got an extra down. You've got a little more juice to get it done."

It is after practice Thursday and Scott, the former Ram, is still mad at himself for not getting Atwell to the ground. But he has no doubts about Reader's play.

"It was huge. It backed them up a little bit and locked those guys up and forced a field goal," Scott says. "DJ's different. I'll take our odds with him. He just runs the trenches. It's hard to get him out of the way. He just makes plays."

So it seems a logical progression for the Bengals to head to Tennessee Sunday (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's FOX 19) in a 2020s rivalry dominated by Reader. He's been the relentless point man for a band of AFC North rebels that has invaded the fiefdoms of Titians running back Derrick "King," Henry at Nissan Stadium in each of the previous two seasons. They've overthrown him in wins the monarch has been able to decree only a combined 100 yards on 37 carries.

"Same thing. Read your keys and just play it," says Reader, as always, keeping it uncomplicated. "They've got to run the ball. That's the identity of their team. That's how they're built. We have to go out there and be more physical than them and just do our thing. Being physical and keying in on it. Eleven guys doing their job is always the key to stopping the run."

It's a bit ironic the biggest play of the season is a Reader sack. His rep has been made in games like the one against Henry. Ten months ago they held the NFL rushing leader to 38 yards on 17 carries. In the eight games Reader has missed the past two seasons, the Bengals have allowed an average of 132 rushing yards on 4.5 yards per carry. In the 28 games he's played, they allow an average of 102 and 4.2, respectively.