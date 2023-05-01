Quick Hits: Bengals React To Top Two Draft Picks As College Connections Weigh In; How Jackson Carman Knew Myles Murphy Would Be First-Rounder 

READER REACTS: Nose tackle DJ Reader, the heart of the Bengals defense in more way than one, liked those first three rounds. Edge. Cornerback. Safety.

"That old saying 'defense wins championships," still holds true," Reader said. "Getting these young guys on defense, showing confidence in them and showing us guys who are on defense and know we lost some pieces to go out there immediately try to make a difference."

Reader, Murphy's Clemson ancestor, has heard good things about his guy. He wasn't too sure about that 4.5-second 40-yard dash, but he felt pretty good after he talked one of the Clemson coaches. Reader knows the guy well enough he was calling Reader by his college nickname.

Barbecue.

"Freak numbers, man. I remember seeing that and saying, 'Damn,' but everybody says they run 4.5," Reader said. "I called down there and he said, 'No, Barbecue, 4.5 guy for sure. He can run.' So I asked him, 'Any knock on him?' and he said, 'No, not Myles. I got no knocks on Myles. Maybe some other guys, but not Myles.'

"So a 4.5 guy who can run around. Loves to play. High energy and that's huge. Gets some dog in him. Get it going, I think he's really, really competitive and he's focused. I think he's got that mindset to be great."

Reader knows where the kid has been. He's made more than one call and the feedback is always good.

"I know it's a program that produces guys who care about ball," Reader said. "The strength coach (Joey Batson) is the guy. He's going to make sure you get after it and I've talked to him about it. He's a kid that gets after it in the weight room. He wants to hit all his numbers making sure he's doing things right. Coming from that program I know (head coach Dabo) Swinney is going to hold you accountable. You're going to grow at your best to become a man in that program. I'm pretty excited about the player just to get him here."

MONEY BALL: So Reader's happy with it all. He likes that the defensive line just got more competitive. But in his glee there was no way he was giving up No. 98. Murphy thought about it ever so briefly, but he was up there quickly on Saturday with head coach Zac Taylor holding No. 99.

"That sucks for him. I can always be bought out," said Reader, the old baseball player, his tongue in cheek as firmly as tobacco. "But that number might be too steep for him at that price. If he wants to pay that price, he can holler at me. I'm just going to tell him to write a number on a piece of paper, slide it to me and I'll tell him whether it's good or not.