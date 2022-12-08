Matchup Of The Game: DJ Reader And Bengals Roaring '20s Run Defense Look To Make A Stand

"That's why I want to be out there playing," Reader says. "It's all about getting dubs. We need to get this one. We want to win the North and we've got to get this one."

The only team that has more rushing yards than Cleveland in the 2020s is Baltimore and the only two with more attempts are those Ravens and Tennessee. The Browns are 3-0 against Joe Burrow and the script is the same. There's an early turnover, the Browns get ahead and they pound it.

"They've been able to do what they want to do," Bates says.

With Reader out on Halloween the Browns banged it 44 times for 172 yards. At Paycor last season they averaged 6.7 yards per 23 carries. Browns running back Nick Chubb, who has the fourth most yards in the decade, has two of the four top running games against the Bengals in the '20s.

"The back and the offensive linemen," says Reader of what makes the Cleveland ground game go. "He's one of the best backs we've seen. He might be the best in the league. He's up there. Just his contact balance, the way he runs, how he runs through the gap. The O-line does a good job of locating, blocking well together as a team. It kind of makes the run game difficult and they're committed to it. A lot of teams aren't committed to the run. Stop them a few times and they won't do it. They're committed to it."

The Bengals are committed to stopping it like they were back in the day (they were in the top 10 when they won the North in 2013 and 2015), but they haven't had a dominant nose tackle like Reader since the Tim Krumrie days in the '80s and early '90s.

"The best in the league. Stamp it," says B.J. Hill, quietly the stoutest three technique in the league. "The way he recognizes blocks. The way he plays blocks. You have to have that mean streak. In our room, we want to stop the run because you have to to rush the passer. It's in the DNA. It's being in the league and knowing what you've got to do to win games."

Versatile edge Cam Sample, who broke in with the Reader Bengals as a fourth-rounder in 2021, has known no other way.

"He's one of the heart beats of our line. A tone-setter," Sample says. "He starts it off for us in the middle. Just the way he goes about his business every day. He puts his head down and works and you see it in the results of the game."