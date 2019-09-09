Defense Makes Its Stand

But those two plays were about it, until late when running back Chris Carson bolted for 21 yards with 2:24 left for a quarter of their rush yards.

"They stopped our first down runs. We didn't get any good positive first down runs we felt like," Wilson said. "So it was second and ten or second and 13. So that's something we've got to go back and study and figure out how we can get better. Because you don't want those first down runs, if you're going to run on first down you want to make sure you get something positive out of it and make sure we're not getting backed up."

The only way to defend Seattle is to stop the run, a challenge with just four linebackers. So Anarumo rolled out his five linemen. A total of six, led by left end Carlos Dunlap's 49, played at least 20 snaps. They never went with a third backer and third safety Clayton Fejedelem played 13 snaps.