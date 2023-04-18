Transition In Bengals Secondary Won't Take Tuesdays Off

"I think just getting him down to one position will help," Anarumo said. "But now that he's been exposed to a bunch of different things, I think his overall knowledge will be beneficial because of what he did last year."

Hill agrees. After spending a month training in Tampa, Fla., focusing on building up his lower body with an emphasis on the hamstrings, he's got a new beard to match a new role. He doesn't care what it is as long as he knows what it is. Everybody knows now it is safety.

"It's just regular football. It's not a huge adjustment," Hill said. "I think (moving around) help me get an understanding of the defense. It's only going to help me this year."

Ticking off Hills' strengths, Anarumo talks about his two rookie highlights: Coming from midfield to defend Andy Dalton's last-play sideline bomb to preserve the win in New Orleans and the playoff snap in the slot on the first series of the second half of the Divisional win in Buffalo when his third-down defense in the end zone on Bills tight end Dawson Knox saved four points in a 10-point game.

"Dax's biggest thing overall is his athleticism, his ball skills," Anarumo said. "He knows how to go get the ball and he's tough."

And while Bates and Bell had their different roles, Anarumo said he thinks Hill, "can do whatever we ask."

Awuzie, the No. 1 cornerback rehabbing a torn ACL, has been impressed by Hill from the get-go.

"He had a great preseason. Making plays left and right in camp. Hopefully, now the game slows down and he's able to settle in," Awuzie said. "We need to count on him for leadership as well. Safeties in our defense are the play-callers. It's expected for him to get caught up in the schemes of the defense and be in direct contact with (the coaches) and all of us on the defense. Make sure everybody is in the right place."

That's where a vet like Scott helps. Thomas, who rarely plays from scrimmage now, is the incumbent special teams captain who admired Scott's work in the kicking game while preparing to play him in the Super Bowl the Rams won.