Game Within The Game: Continuing Education At NFL Safety As Bengals' Dax Hill Flashes Elite Skills

"A lot to be learned at (safety). I'm just trying to progress every day," Hill says. "Every game is not going to be perfect. Short memory is something you have to have as a DB."

The Good on Sunday? His interception and a remarkable rundown of Titans scatback Tyjae Spears after a fumble reversed the field. The Bad? His missed tackle on Titans running back Derrick Henry's 27-yard touchdown run. (Scott would like to remind you Henry has made the best safeties do exactly that.) The ugly? His unnecessary roughness call on Spears picking up Hill's blitz that negated a third-and-16 incompletion forced by the also blitzing Nick Scott early in the second half that allowed Tennessee to keep the ball six more minutes.

"When I turned back and saw the helmet on the ground and heard the ref say, "23,", I'm thinking there's no way Dax just ripped his helmet off on purpose," Scott said. "I've never seen him lose his temper. He's so calm and chill. He was telling me how he was just trying to get him off him and his hand was caught in the facemask and when he came through, the helmet came off. The guy's got good head on his shoulders."

Hill, a serious glacier of a guy, broke it down in vintage terse-smart-Michigan-Harbaugh style.

"I have to learn from it. Don't do stupid stuff like that," Hill said. "The ref sees a helmet on the ground, the flag comes out every time. I realize I have to make a better play, make a better decision. At that point, the play is over. Just disengage. I know better than that. Typically, I don't do dumb things like that."

He also doesn't usually miss tackles. His 34 lead the Bengals and are fourth among NFL safeties. But Livingston, who has coached Bates, Bell, and the Pro Bowler Reggie Nelson, can see why he didn't get Henry.