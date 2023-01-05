Quick Hits: Damar's Improvement Gives Bengals Coaches A Lift And Change In Perspective: 'From Now On It Will Always Be, 'Please, let him be OK.' 

_Anarumo got the sense the players having a better day with word Hamlin is improving.

"It's definitely not a normal week. I feel like one week ran into the next and partly because it was a short week we were stressed that way, too," Anarumo said. "I think our guys each day keep getting better. The locker room right now they're kind of feeling better about things. I think the more good news they get about Damar's situation there's less stress on them and they're able to focus more on the game. Not that he's out of the woods yet, but if he was still not responding the way that he is it maybe it wouldn't be the same. The fact that it's trending in the right direction is helping everyone."

_Before Monday night's game, the Bengals were expected to elevate right tackle Isaiah Prince from the practice squad. They didn't and started Hakeem Adeniji in place of the injured La'el Collins for the first change on the offensive line this season. And it sounds like they're going with him again Sunday (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) against the Ravens at Paycor Stadium.

"He had been the best over the course of the week. He did a nice job," Callahan said of Adeniji. "We were letting those guys roll around and have a chance to compete for it. He did a nice job. We've got guys we feel confident about so where if there were some reason he were to struggle and have an issue in a game, we can replace him and continue to play with. He did a nice job early in the game. We didn't get a chance for a full sample size. He did a nice job so far and hopefully he'll do well for us on Sunday."

_It sounds like Anarumo is preparing for Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley with Lamar Jackson missing the last several games with a knee injury.

"He hasn't practiced in a month. He didn't practice today," Anarumo said. "We'll see what happens on the practice report today. But we'll get ready for the Ravens offense. And if he happens to be the quarterback, we'll be prepared for that, too."

With or without Jackson, the run has to be stopped. Since Jackson got hurt Dec. 4, the Ravens have rushed for at least 184 yards three times. They're No. 2 running the ball in the league and the Bengals are fifth stopping it.