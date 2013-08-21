Daltons host second annual King for a Day Program

Aug 21, 2013 at 09:23 AM
community130821_630.jpg

Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton and his wife Jordan, founders of the Andy & Jordan Dalton Foundation, hosted their second annual King for a Day Program at Kings Island in Mason, OH.

The King for a Day Program provided families of severely/chronically ill children or special-needs children with an all-expense-paid dream day at Kings Island Theme Park.

At lunchtime, all guests were invited to join Andy & Jordan at the Kings Island International Restaurant. Each family was visited by the couple and had time for pictures and autographs. After lunch, each attendee spent the rest of the day feeling like a King with their free Fast Lane Passes, face painting and Andy Dalton T-shirts.

"We feel extremely blessed to be doing this amazing event again," said Dalton. "We see this as a great opportunity to help the families who can't afford to have a family day during the year. These families go through so much during the year and we wanted to give them a day of fun and no worries."

The annual King for a Day program is part of the Andy and Jordan Dalton Foundation, whose mission is to provide opportunities, support and resources to children and families in need throughout Greater Cincinnati. For more information about the Andy and Jordan Dalton Foundation, please visit andydalton.org.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

