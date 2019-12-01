Dalton, Dunlap Ground Jets

Rookie left guard Michael Jordan got back into the starting lineup for the first time in two months and he was part of the Bengals' sixth different offensive line this season that in the first half handled the Jets' top-ranked run defense. Mixon had just 18 yards on seven carries in the half, but three of them were for at least five yards against a crew along allowing that 2.6 per lately. Plus, Mixon was active on swing passes with three catches for 17 yards, four for 26 for the game.

The Jets opened the game with a 13-play drive that resulted in Sam Ficken's 42-yard field goal six minutes in. Darnold (18 of 25 for 134 yards) set the tone on that drive on the third play, a third-and-six he converted when Robbie Anderson beat Jackson III inside.

As promised, Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo tried to show Darnold different looks. They came out with five defensive linemen and when end Sam Hubbard dropped on the tight ends, Ryan Griffin and Daniel Brown, Darnold found them to help move the sticks. Rookie Renell Wren lined up at right end to start the game and Pro Bowl defensive tackle Geno Atkins didn't check in until third down.

The Bengals got their first sack of the game on the next series. On second-and-three they forced a check-down pass to make it third-and two and that's when Dunlap walked Shell into Darnold, giving Dunlap 3.5 sacks in the last three games.

The Bengals kept it going on the next series on third-and-four when they showed a double A gap blitz but it was right and Sam Hubbard's bull-rush that got another third-down sack that was Hubbard's fifth of the year.

Dalton's return series ended up in a punt. On his first snap he had Boyd down the seam, but over threw him. Mixon got chewed up on his one carry up the middle for a loss and on third-and-four the Jets chased Dalton out of the pocket and he had to throw it away.