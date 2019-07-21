Countdown To Training Camp: Flying Under-the Radar

Nick Vigil

Here is a fun fact heading into 2019. Nick Vigil tied safetys Jessie Bates and Shawn Williams as the only Bengals defenders last year to record double-digits in tackles in three games. His ability to cover running backs and tight ends in the middle of the field makes him a highly important piece to the defense's success.

The issue in Vigil's career though has been availability. He's played in 22 out of 32 potential games the last two seasons. In 2018 without him in the lineup, the Bengals defense allowed 476.2 yards per game and went 1-4 in those contests. When he returned from a knee injury in the middle of the year, the defense looked much better allowing 297 yards per game.

About Training Camp