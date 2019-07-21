Countdown To Training Camp: Flying Under-the Radar

Andy Dalton, A.J. Green, Geno Atkins, Carlos Dunlap...the Bengals have its share of big-time players.
There's no denying that talent wins — ask any coach. They can draw up the greatest plays in the world, but if the players fail to execute, it doesn't matter.
Let's look at some under-the-radar players heading into training camp 2019. These are the guys who don't get much publicity but, though they might not be big stars, help their teams win football games.
Andrew Billings
A space eater on the defensive line, Billings took big strides last season. He played in all 16 games and finished with 32 tackles and 2.5 sacks. In fact, Pro Football Focus rated him as the team's most improved player.
Last season at various points, Billings showed he could hold his ground well at the point of attack and was able to regularly push blockers back in the backfield when they tried to take him one-on-one. He racked up 22 run stops compared to only seven in 2017.
Alex Erickson
The former Wisconsin standout signed with Cincinnati as an undrafted free agent in 2016, and quickly made himself the team's primary returner. Erickson ranked second in the league in kick return yardage (1,049) last season and was Pro Bowl third alternate as a returner.
Erickson shined in the team's offseason workouts. He was one of the most versatile and consistent playmakers the offense showcased making several contested catches. With the right usage, Erickson could be in line for a career year.
Ryan Glasgow
When Glasgow went down in Week Three at Carolina, it exposed a shift in the team's defensive tackle depth. Glasgow started off 2018 well regularly rotating in with Billings and Geno Atkins.
Originally a fourth-round pick of the Bengals in 2017, Glasgow played in all 16 games as a rookie and totaled 23 tackles, seeing action on 36 percent of defensive snaps. He is known as a strong interior run defender with a high motor and excellent awareness. His return should revitalize a pass rush and run defense that dropped in his absence during the second half of last season.
Cordy Glenn
Glenn moved from left tackle to left guard during offseason workouts, but the move will likely be reversed now that first round pick Jonah Williams is potentially out for the season.
He battled a back injury last season, but is fully healthy for 2019. Last year as a pass blocker, Glenn was solid. According to PFF, he earned high grades in the home games against Baltimore, Oakland and Tampa Bay and on the road at Pittsburgh, Kansas City and Indianapolis.
One area of optimism is last season Glenn played 765 snaps with 500 of them in pass protection. It was the second-highest discrepancy of pass and run blocking attempts in his career. In his time at Buffalo, Glenn plays his best when there is a better run-pass balance.
C.J. Uzomah
When Tyler Eifert, Tyler Kroft and Mason Schreck all went down with injuries, Uzomah stepped up and enjoyed a career year. In 2018, Uzomah played in all 16 games and led the Bengals tight ends with 43 catches for 439 yards and three touchdowns.
That production was good enough to re-sign with the team for three years. With his ability to make contested catches in the middle of the field, as well as block, his versatility is highly valued. What makes Uzomah even more appreciated is what he contributes on special teams. Expect more from Uzomah as he looks to flourish in Zac Taylor's scheme.
Nick Vigil
Here is a fun fact heading into 2019. Nick Vigil tied safetys Jessie Bates and Shawn Williams as the only Bengals defenders last year to record double-digits in tackles in three games. His ability to cover running backs and tight ends in the middle of the field makes him a highly important piece to the defense's success.
The issue in Vigil's career though has been availability. He's played in 22 out of 32 potential games the last two seasons. In 2018 without him in the lineup, the Bengals defense allowed 476.2 yards per game and went 1-4 in those contests. When he returned from a knee injury in the middle of the year, the defense looked much better allowing 297 yards per game.
