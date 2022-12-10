Bengals Notebook: Draft Room Scores Again With Volson In Bountiful Decade; Hurst Out; No Questionables

On the day North Dakota State played its 13th straight FCS quarterfinal, one of the greatest Bisons of all planned to do what he does every Friday as the Bengals rookie left guard on one of the NFL's hottest offenses prepped for Sunday's game (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) against Cleveland at Paycor Stadium.

Usually on Fridays, Volson sits at his locker while right guard Alex Cappa sits at his and since center Ted Karras' locker is the only one in between them, it's pretty convenient

"The film study of the week is pretty well wrapped up," Volson says. "We'll talk about the guys we're playing against. It's a great thing we do every Friday sitting in here. Cap just helped me mentally playing fast and helped me understand that everyone gets beat. At some point everyone gets beat. Even the best players in the league. You always have to not worry about what just happened, but focus and lock in on what's next."

Volson and his offensive line have rarely been beaten in this four-game winning streak that has shot the Bengals into the upper tier of NFL offensive rankings, such as scoring (seventh), total offense (seventh), passing (fourth), red zone (fourth) and third down percentage (third).

The last time the Bengals lost, Browns Pro Bowl rusher Myles Garrett wrecked the game and Cleveland had five sacks. The offensive line, paving the way for a revived running game, has since blocked for a 241-yard rush game and a 152 while allowing just six sacks. As the O-line has settled in, Volson is adapting more and more to the big leagues.

"I feel like I'm seeing more and able to just play faster," Volson says. "And try to improve every week."

Karras on Volson's biggest gains: "Footwork and hand placement."

Volson, a fourth-round pick, is another example of how the Bengals draft room has owned the 2020s. Volson and second-rounder Cam Taylor-Britt, a cornerback from Nebraska, are starting for what very well could be a playoff team. And third-rounder Zach Carter, a defensive tackle from Florida, has played significant snaps because of injuries.

Last week, the Bengals knocked off the then top-seeded Chiefs in a fourth-quarter where 2021 third-rounder Joseph Ossai, an edge from Texas, and 2021 sixth-rounder Chris Evans, a running back from Michigan, supplied the winning plays. Classmates Ja'Marr Chase, the first-rounder, is the defending NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year while fifth-rounder Evan McPherson has hit all five field goals from 50 yards and beyond this season to pad his NFL-best 87 percent from that distance over the past two years.

And the 2020 class is the best draft in team history with first-rounder Joe Burrow ranked second in touchdown passes and completion percentage in an MVP push, second-rounder Tee Higgins is zeroing in on his second straight 1,000-yard receiving season and third-rounder Logan Wilson leads all linebackers in the decade with seven interceptions.

Karras calls Volson "a home-run pick."