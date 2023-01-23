Confident Bengals Prep For Another Championship Game: 'We're A More Complete Team'

"I think our O line is better. I think our run game is better. I think our defense is better. I think our special teams is better. We're just overall a much better team than we were last year."

Now, with five, head coach Zac Taylor has as many playoff wins as Super Bowl winner Doug Pederson and one more than Matt LaFleur and Mike Vrabel combined. Also with five, Burrow has as many postseason wins as Jimmy Garoppolo and one more than Allen, Matthew Stafford and Matt Ryan.

Taylor isn't smoking any cigars, but he can feel the confidence in his locker room. He could hear it through the wall of the interview room as the music blared like the disrespect they felt from the NFL for how they were treated for playing a 16-game schedule.

"We're built for this. It doesn't matter what anybody thinks about us. We don't care who's favored, who's not. We're built for this," Taylor said. "It's just these moments. Our whole team. You just look at the leadership in every position".

The Bengals have become famous for not being famous. For playing well with chips on their shoulders and a point to prove in their hearts and minds. Taylor has brilliantly tapped into that emotional arm of this crew he has assembled along with Bengals president Mike Brown and director of player personnel Duke Tobin, sensing they thrive on it rather than shrink from it.

Take Taylor's Saturday night message.

"They were 13-1 at home in the playoffs, the best home winning percentage in NFL history," Taylor said of mainly the Marv Levy Jim Kelly Bills. "And I wanted to show that to the team because I knew what that would do to them. That wouldn't put fear in them, Oh my God, we're walking into an environment that people don't win. It was going to be the opposite. And it was."

It may go down as "The Refund Game." When the NFL began making arrangements for a Chiefs-Bills AFC title game, it was like Taylor wrote it himself for group motivation.

If anyone has a finger on it, it is nose tackle DJ Reader, one of those key free agent acquisitions from winning teams that helped Taylor change the culture.