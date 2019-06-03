Come Together: Bengals Rookies, Veterans Get To Know Each Other

Organized team activities serve the purpose of breaking in rookies and familiarizing veterans with those new to the life of professional football.

This time in 2018, Darius Phillips was in those shoes. A year later, the second-year cornerback better understands the give and take of succeeding in the NFL.

"I still get advice and I try to help as much as people helped me," Phillips said. "I look up to guys like Darqueze (Dennard) and Shawn (Williams) to try to steer me in the right direction. I felt when I first got here I had to do everything perfectly and it is just so fast and I wasn't thinking. Now when I get out there I think about what could happen before it does happen. That helps me out a lot."

More than ever, the focus on the mental side of the game is continually communicated. It's not just managing the internal factors, but external ones as well.

"The biggest difference has been the expectations are a little bit higher," Davontae Harris said on his jump from year one to two. "They give you more leeway to give you focus because you get acclimated to here. As (the coaches) up your expectations, you have to up your expectations."

After either being drafted or signing as a free agent, Bengals rookies enjoyed a brief introduction to NFL practice during rookie minicamp two weeks ago. Since then the organized team activities are their first chance to practice alongside the veterans.